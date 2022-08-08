Read full article on original website
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
“They’ve been doing all the typical mother-daughter stuff to prepare her for school,” the source continued. “Shopping for books, school supplies, plus everything she needs to make sure she’s comfortable in her dorm while living on campus. They got an extensive tour of the school before moving in and Angie is so excited to see her daughter flourish in such a beautiful environment. She thinks it’s an excellent school and is so excited to watch her baby grow up.”
