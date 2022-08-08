ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

Black Woman’s Brain Shifted in Her Skull During Fatal Arrest, Expert Says

By Eileen Grench
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fd0C_0h9MUzWN00
Illustration by The Daily Beast, photos courtesy family

A review of medical records shows Brianna Grier suffered two separate skull fractures, on the back and side of her head, on the night she fell out of a moving police car in which cops failed to close the door, lawyers representing her family announced Monday.

The preliminary analysis, requested by the parents of the 28-year-old Black woman and trumpeted by high-powered civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, was conducted by Dr. Allecia Wilson, the director of autopsy and forensic services at the University of Michigan. She worked in tandem with Roger Mitchell, chair of the department of pathology at Howard University.

Wilson explained at a Monday press conference that at the time of her death, Grier also had internal hemorrhages and swelling of the brain so great that it shifted from one side of the skull to the other. The injuries were due to a “violent collision” with a hard object, according to the family’s legal team.

During the announcement of the medical findings on Monday, Grier’s parents clutched a photo of their daughter and grandchildren Maria and Mariah—Grier’s two twin toddlers left in the care of their grieving grandparents.

“That’s why we’re here. We’re trying to get answers so we can finally tell them … what happened,” said Grier’s father, Marvin, addressing the audience at Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Grier’s parents and sister previously described her to The Daily Beast as a smart and loving mother who suffered from increasingly intense mental health struggles after a schizophrenia diagnosis.

As of the announcement on Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) still had not released the official autopsy results. But late last month, following calls by the family and their lawyers, the body-worn camera footage of one of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department officers who arrested her was released.

Footage from a single deputy showed the moments before Grier was placed in the car, as she threatened to harm herself and cried, screaming for the two deputies—Timothy Legette and Sergeant Marlin Primus, the sheriff’s brother—to get off her. Grier also threatened to harm herself if she was taken to jail.

Despite pulling out a taser—and Grier daring them to use it—the men seemed reticent to use the weapon. But family attorney Eric Hertz claimed on Monday that officers dropped Grier at least once prior to her being placed in the car. It was not clear in the video when, exactly, the family attorneys believed any critical fall may have taken place.

Reached for comment Monday, Legette referred The Daily Beast to an attorney, who could not immediately be reached for comment. Primus did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Once Grier was shoved into the car and the rear driver’s side door was shut, one deputy is heard asking the other, “You got the other side closed?”

“Yep,” the other responds.

After less than a minute of driving the car, the driver stops the vehicle and approaches a listless Grier on the ground. She would later die in the hospital, brain dead from her injuries.

Legette drove the car that briefly held Grier, and Primus followed behind in a separate vehicle, according to their respective incident reports, obtained through an open records request by The Daily Beast.

While Grier’s parents have said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department initially claimed she kicked the door open herself, initial results of a GBI investigation found that the door was never closed and that Grier was not wearing a seatbelt—but was handcuffed.

Since then, family members have demanded the release of more video footage. No material has been released from the point of view of the other officer, who was driving behind the vehicle that briefly held Grier.

At the press conference on Monday, Crump called Grier the “face of the mental health crisis here in Georgia,” and asked why law enforcement was her only option for care.

The official autopsy has not yet been released by officials—a process Crump worried would be held up by months of delay.

“We are demanding that they finish this investigation expeditiously,” said Crump.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 159

Sade' Simone ❤️
4d ago

I jus have a feeling those officers knew that door was open they probably joked about it until they realized she was unresponsive smh it should have never happened that way smh

Reply(24)
41
Deborah Taliaferro
4d ago

I can’t believe the comments being made up here. Someone with a mental illness lost her life due to someone else who is supposed to be well trained in their job not fastening the seatbelt and making sure both doors were closed, it’s that simple. Yes the family will definitely get money but those babies don’t get their mom back. I don’t know that I would seek criminal charges, but I definitely would want them fired. No real winners in this one.

Reply(9)
20
Randall Gay
4d ago

this case is really sad this young woman should have been taken to get the help she needed not to be taken to jail

Reply(2)
9
Related
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car

Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hancock County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Mental Health#The Daily Beast#Howard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home

A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
SEATTLE, WA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy