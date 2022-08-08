The lawyer for a woman in California who is accused of pouring Drano into her husband's lemonade in order to poison him is calling the claims "absurd" and defamatory." Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, was accused by her husband, 53-year-old Dr. Jack Chen, of spiking his drinks on multiple occasions with household chemicals. Chen says he developed internal injuries as a result of the drain cleaner.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO