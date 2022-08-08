Read full article on original website
Newsom announces Jared Blumenfeld will no longer serve as head of California EPA
Jared Blumenfeld, California’s top environmental regulator and a key climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, will leave the administration at the end of the month, Newsom announced Friday. Newsom, a Democrat, appointed Blumenfeld as secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency on his first day in office in 2019....
California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks to extend life of state's last operating nuclear power plant
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by at least five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. A draft bill obtained Friday by The Associated Press said the plan would allow...
Wyoming pipeline spills 45K gallons of fuel
A diesel pipeline in rural eastern Wyoming cracked open, spilling more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, according to state regulators and a company executive. Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Emergency Response Coordinator Joe Hunter said that the spill was discovered by the pipeline's operator on July 27 and that the cleanup is ongoing.
Search for missing Kiely Rodni ramping up over the weekend: Officials
California and Nevada authorities are ramping up search efforts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in Truckee, California, over the weekend, officials said Friday. Placer County Sheriff's Office public information officer Angela Musallam told Fox News Digital on Friday that they will be "getting more searchers" over the weekend and "expanding" their search around the general area of Prosser Family Campground, where Rodni was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.
DC, New York can handle migrant buses if border towns survived thousands of migrants daily, Texas mayor says
Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser...
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
California doctor made 'defamatory' poisoning claims in bid to get custody of kids: Lawyer
The lawyer for a woman in California who is accused of pouring Drano into her husband's lemonade in order to poison him is calling the claims "absurd" and defamatory." Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, was accused by her husband, 53-year-old Dr. Jack Chen, of spiking his drinks on multiple occasions with household chemicals. Chen says he developed internal injuries as a result of the drain cleaner.
Surging inflation causes food insecurity for working families as food banks struggle to meet demand
Rising inflation and fuel costs in the United States have resulted in more Americans finding themselves in need of help from their local food bank and leaders in the industry tell Fox News Digital that working families are becoming fixtures in the long lines at food distribution sites. Feeding South...
Federal officials reverses hard-line stance from Trump administration by acknowledging Connecticut pardons
Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the departments of Justice and...
Kristin Smart murder trial: California police received 75-80 reports of sightings in weeks after disappearance
California investigators searching for Kristin Smart or answers regarding her whereabouts received dozens of reports of sightings of the missing woman in the weeks and months after her disappearance, authorities testified. Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart on May 25, 1996, while both were freshmen at California Polytechnic State...
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest
A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said. Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Los Angeles: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens, was fatally shot in a parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, California, the Downey Police Department said.
Washington may prioritize drug traffickers in cannabis shop applications
Washington state regulators are weighing the idea of giving those previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes preferential treatment for opening cannabis stores. The Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board is considering the proposed initiative, which would use a point-based system to allot cannabis licenses to individuals. Former convicts affected by the "war...
Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl, possessing other drugs
A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph "Joey" Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from "previous undercover operations," Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
Former-President Jimmy Carter's yacht to be restored in Maine
A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration...
Florida 30-year-old cold case cracked after suspect's family members talk to police
Florida law enforcement officials have solved a 30-year-old cold case because the suspect's family decided to come forward and provide investigators with information related to the death of John Stagner, who was 53 when he died in 1992. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in...
Idaho Supreme Court: Abortion bans will be allowed to take effect amid challenges
The Idaho Supreme Court ruled Friday that strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect. The ruling comes as legal challenges over the laws continue and the court sped up the timeline for lawsuits to be decided. Two justices agreed with expediting the cases, but noted that they felt...
Pennsylvania man who was out on bail during alleged murder is arrested in California
A Pennsylvania man accused of shooting and killing someone in May was out on bail for aggravated assault charges related to another shooting at the time, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said on Wednesday. Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a motel in Susanville, California, a...
Trump-backed candidate Kevin Kiley vows to reverse Biden's 'trainwreck' policies if elected to Congress
DALLAS - California state legislator Kevin Kiley is hoping his endorsement from former President Trump will carry him from Sacramento to Washington D.C. Speaking with Fox News Digital at CPAC Dallas last week, the 37-year-old Republican vows to "return to the policies that have worked" if elected in California's Third Congressional District.
Pennsylvania judge promises to move quickly regarding mail-in ballot dispute
The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in the litigation...
