California State

Fox News

Wyoming pipeline spills 45K gallons of fuel

A diesel pipeline in rural eastern Wyoming cracked open, spilling more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, according to state regulators and a company executive. Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Emergency Response Coordinator Joe Hunter said that the spill was discovered by the pipeline's operator on July 27 and that the cleanup is ongoing.
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Search for missing Kiely Rodni ramping up over the weekend: Officials

California and Nevada authorities are ramping up search efforts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in Truckee, California, over the weekend, officials said Friday. Placer County Sheriff's Office public information officer Angela Musallam told Fox News Digital on Friday that they will be "getting more searchers" over the weekend and "expanding" their search around the general area of Prosser Family Campground, where Rodni was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.
TRUCKEE, CA
Fox News

California doctor made 'defamatory' poisoning claims in bid to get custody of kids: Lawyer

The lawyer for a woman in California who is accused of pouring Drano into her husband's lemonade in order to poison him is calling the claims "absurd" and defamatory." Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, was accused by her husband, 53-year-old Dr. Jack Chen, of spiking his drinks on multiple occasions with household chemicals. Chen says he developed internal injuries as a result of the drain cleaner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Federal officials reverses hard-line stance from Trump administration by acknowledging Connecticut pardons

Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the departments of Justice and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Washington state forest

A pilot was found dead after a plane crashed in a dense forest in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said. Rescue crews were alerted after a resident on Diamond Point Road in Sequim reported hearing a low-flying aircraft, possible engine sputtering and then a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
SEQUIM, WA
Fox News

Los Angeles: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens, was fatally shot in a parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, California, the Downey Police Department said.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Fox News

Washington may prioritize drug traffickers in cannabis shop applications

Washington state regulators are weighing the idea of giving those previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes preferential treatment for opening cannabis stores. The Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board is considering the proposed initiative, which would use a point-based system to allot cannabis licenses to individuals. Former convicts affected by the "war...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl, possessing other drugs

A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph "Joey" Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from "previous undercover operations," Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
LONG BEACH, MS
Fox News

Former-President Jimmy Carter's yacht to be restored in Maine

A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration...
MAINE STATE
Fox News

Fox News

