BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman and her grandson were found Tuesday morning, five days after they were reported missing.Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton, were found about 8:30 a.m. on Avenue in Millersville. Police said they were taken to an area hospital."He might not even be able to tell us exactly what happened. I just know he was able to make it out," Jonathan Davis, Ashton's father and Marthann's son, said Wednesday. "Under the circumstances, it's a miracle."Ashton was a couple miles away, drinking water from a hose, his parents said. He was tired and hungry with several...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO