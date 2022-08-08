Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
Related
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
Jewish Father Killed While Working In DC Amid String of Antisemitic Hate Crimes
A young Jewish father has reportedly been killed while working in Washington DC shortly after a string of antisemitic hate crimes swept through the Maryland and DC area, confirms The Yeshiva World. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot around 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place, according...
Slipped Disc
Washington harpist is shot dead at work
A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
Wbaltv.com
Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC
Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California doctor made 'defamatory' poisoning claims in bid to get custody of kids: Lawyer
The lawyer for a woman in California who is accused of pouring Drano into her husband's lemonade in order to poison him is calling the claims "absurd" and defamatory." Dr. Yue Yu, who also goes by Emily, was accused by her husband, 53-year-old Dr. Jack Chen, of spiking his drinks on multiple occasions with household chemicals. Chen says he developed internal injuries as a result of the drain cleaner.
Baltimore man shot to death Wednesday in Washington D.C.
D.C. Metropolitan Police say they found 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme
Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Federal officials reverses hard-line stance from Trump administration by acknowledging Connecticut pardons
Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the departments of Justice and...
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s Highest Court Upholds Murder Conviction for Man who Helped Kill Two Northwest High School Students in Montgomery Village in 2017
In June 2017, on the eve of their graduation from Northwest High School, Shadi Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, were ambushed and shot multiple times while they sat in a parked car in Montgomery Village. The Maryland Court of Appeals released its opinion today, affirming the second-degree murder convictions of Roger Garcia, 24, of Germantown, for his involvement in their deaths. Garcia will continue serving his 100-year prison sentence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jesse Jackson meets with Sesame Place operator after allegations of racial bias, including by Baltimore family
BALTIMORE -- The operators of Sesame Place announced new action this week to re-train employees after several parents alleged their children experienced racial discrimination at the theme park located outside of Philadelphia.That includes a family from Baltimore who filed a $25 million lawsuit.Reverend Jesse Jackson personally met with the CEO of SeaWorld, which runs Sesame Place on Thursday.Jackson spoke briefly at a news conference in New York City Thursday evening about the "burden" the children will bear after being "singled out." He vowed to make sure the company enacts practices that stop any future discrimination. In one video, a character greets...
WJLA
Rise in carjackings in DC continues; lawmakers thought issue would be solved 30 years ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — As D.C. struggles with a spike in carjackings nowadays, such was also the case in the early 1990s. Councilmember Harold Brazil got the council to pass unanimously a bill in the 90s establishing a 15-year minimum prison sentence if a gun were involved in a carjacking, a seven-year minimum if no gun was involved and no bail if arrested.
Missing Baltimore woman & grandson found in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman and her grandson were found Tuesday morning, five days after they were reported missing.Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton, were found about 8:30 a.m. on Avenue in Millersville. Police said they were taken to an area hospital."He might not even be able to tell us exactly what happened. I just know he was able to make it out," Jonathan Davis, Ashton's father and Marthann's son, said Wednesday. "Under the circumstances, it's a miracle."Ashton was a couple miles away, drinking water from a hose, his parents said. He was tired and hungry with several...
Remains Found In Maryland ID'd As Man Missing For Years, Leading To More Questions: Reports
The body of a man found by hunters in a Prince George's County forest has been identified, more than two years after he went missing, and his family wants answers, according to WUSA9. Casino Gaskins was only 23 when he disappeared while out looking for a job in July 16,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
WUSA
Uber driver found shot to death in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a 55-year-old Uber driver was found shot to death in a car in Temple Hills, Maryland early Wednesday morning. According to a release from Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Nesredin Esleiman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders say Esleiman died in the car.
Naomi Judd's family files petition, requests court to seal report of death investigation
Naomi Judd's family filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into the country star's death. The records contained video and audio interviews with Judd's family members following her passing. Releasing these details would result in "significant trauma and irreparable harm," her family said.
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1