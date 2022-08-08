ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Mother of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni: ‘We just want her home’

By Siobhan McAndrew and Faith Evans, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vydea_0h9MUhsX00

1:30 p.m. update: $50K reward offered, exhaustive searches held

Sami Smith, 18, a close friend of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, has been organizing community search parties in the Prosser Family Campground area and around Truckee.

She says that "Prosser has been exhaustingly searched," both on the ground and in the Prosser Creek Reservoir nearby.

She also said that the Rodni family is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to Kiely being found.

Smith says she was the last person to speak with Kiely, 16, before she went missing sometime early Saturday morning.

More: Friends describe campsite party where missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni was last seen

Smith said Kiely had been planning to spend the night at the campground, according to the Associated Press.

“I know that she wasn’t in the right mindset or state to drive. And if she were to have driven, she wouldn’t have made it far,” Smith told KOVR-TV. “So my concern is that somebody might have offered to drive her home and then didn’t take her home.”

Smith has been with gathering members of the community at the Truckee-Donner Community Recreation Center to organize search parties. She said that she had 100-200 participants Monday morning.

Smith and the Rodni family have set up a website with information on Kiely's disappearance and more information on how to contact the authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqBZo_0h9MUhsX00

Original story

The mother of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni pleaded for information on her daughter, who hasn't been seen since a party at Prosser Family Campground on Friday night. Placer County investigators say are treating the case as an abduction.

Kiely, 16, was attending a farewell party with hundreds of other young people at the campground 35 miles west of Reno.

"We just want her home. We are just so scared," Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said on a social media post shared by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

"Kiely, we love you. Kiely, if you can see this, please just come home," her mother said. "I want nothing more than to hug you."

Placer sheriff's spokeswoman  Angela Musallam said Kiely told friends at the party that she wanted to go home around midnight. Shortly thereafter, her phone went offline.

The sheriff's office has been coordinating ground and aerial searches since Saturday, hoping to locate the teen. Kiely's vehicle, a 2013 Honda CVA with California plate 8YUR127, is also missing.

The Placer sheriff's office said that because the car is missing, it is protocol to treat the case as an abduction.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has set up a tip line at 530-581-6320, Option 7.

“We know that out of the 200-300 people that were at the party, somebody has to know something," Musallam said.

She emphasized that callers who use the tip line can remain anonymous.

“We are not interested in arresting anybody for any underaged drinking or illicit drug consumption that may have happened at the party. Our priority is locating Kiely," Musallam said.

Kiely is described as 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top. She has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

Associated Press contributed to this article.

Siobhan McAndrew tells stories about the people of Northern Nevada and covers education in Washoe County. Read her journalism right here . Consider supporting her work by subscribing to the Reno Gazette Journal .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Mother of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni: ‘We just want her home’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pool facility returning to Moana — finally | Reno Memo

Support local journalism for a few bucks a week, do some crossword puzzles on newsprint, and read some news along the way -- check out the latest RGJ print subscription deals here. Public pool facilities are set to return to south(ish) Reno after a 15-year absence. Construction is underway on new aquatic facilities at Moana Springs, a spot where Renoites came to swim for literally a century until facilities were closed in 2007. (Finally, south Reno residents...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prosser Family Campground#The Associated Press#Kovr Tv
CBS Sacramento

New photo shows Kiely Rodni the night before she disappeared

TRUCKEE - A new image has emerged of Kiely Rodni from the night before she disappeared.On Tuesday, Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives found a surveillance video of Rodni that was recorded Friday at 6:08 p.m. at a Truckee business. She was wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies-brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes.Rodni, 16, of Truckee, was last seen early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. She was at a high school farewell party with dozens of young people. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV is also missing and her phone...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Man shot dead after invading Yerington home Monday

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is shot dead after invading a Yerington home on Monday, announced the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Lyon Police responded to a call at 11:48 a.m. when a homeowner said they had shot an intruder at their residence off of East Pursel Lane.
YERINGTON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

15-year-old arrested after leading deputy on chase in North Lake Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase in the North Lake Tahoe area. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 3, a deputy pulled over a car along Highway 28. Just as the deputy was walking up to the driver, however, the suspect hit the gas. A chase was attempted, but the deputy eventually lost sight of the suspect. It wasn't too long before the deputy caught up to the suspect, though, since he had managed to take the license plate number. The car was registered to an address in Tahoe Vista and deputies soon paid that place a visit – finding the car that sped away parked right outside. As deputies soon learned, the suspect driver was a 15-year-old boy. He was soon arrested and is facing charges of evading and driving without a license. 
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriff investigating homicide after reported home invasion

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a reported attempted break-in in Yerington on Giorgi Lane. Police say around noon on Monday, deputies responded to a home invasion in which the homeowner said they shot an intruder. Upon arriving, they discovered...
YERINGTON, NV
ABC10

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mynews4.com

26-year-old man shot, killed after domestic violence dispute in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found dead after being shot at a Sparks apartment Saturday afternoon, police say. At around 12:48 p.m. on August 6, Sparks Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Parkway in reports of a shooting.
SPARKS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

265
Followers
86
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy