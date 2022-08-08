ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

Rockville Centre Man Tried Twice To Carjack Truck From Employee At Mansion, Police Say

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A Long Island man twice tried – and failed -- to carjack a truck from an employee at a mansion before he crashed his own car and was quickly taken into custody, authorities said.

The victim, who works at a multi-million New Jersey home in Bergen County on Piermont Road in Rockleigh near the Rockland County border, chased off James Dickerson, age 44, of Rockville Centre, shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, Northvale Police Lt. Chris Mazzilli said.

Dickerson got into his own car and drove off, the lieutenant said.

But it didn't end there.

The victim followed him and found Dickerson’s car parked at the bottom of the driveway, Mazzilli said.

He got out and suddenly found himself struggling again with Dickerson, who’d emerged from the woods, he said.

The victim again chased off Dickerson, who was spotted by responding Northvale police officers as he fled north on Piermont Road, the lieutenant said.

Dickerson crashed near the corner of Willow Avenue and was taken into custody, he said.

Police charged Dickerson with carjacking and trespassing and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park

Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Morristown Man Gets 18 Years Behind Bars For Train Station Brick Killing: Prosecutor

The Morristown man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the train station killing of another man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, authorities announced. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced to 18 years in state prison and must serve 85 percent before reaching parole eligibility as per the No Early Release Act on Thursday, August 11, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville Centre, NY
City
Rockleigh, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Rockville Centre, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hackensack, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a Long Island mother and her infant son who have both gone missing. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, was last seen at his residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Dominic is believed to be...
WANTAGH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor

Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced. Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Unconscious Man, 35, Dies Outside Summit Train Station: Police

A 35-year-old man died at a train station in Summit overnight, authorities said. The Summit man was found unconscious at the bus stop outside the station around 2:50 a.m. Friday, August 12, Summit Police said. Officers immediately began performing CPR and administering Narcan on the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
SUMMIT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Long Island#Island Man#Northvale Police Lt
Daily Voice

Yonkers Man Nabbed For Brutal Stabbing Of Woman, Police Say

A Westchester. County man has been charged with the alleged murder of a woman who was found lying on the floor of her apartment stabbed multiple times. Renee Spencer, age 68, of Yonkers, was found around 1:20 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, inside her apartment on Nepperhan Avenue. Yonkers Police responded...
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Missing Island Park Man Found Safe, Police Say

A missing Long Island man who disappeared after visiting a friend has been found safe, police say. Samuel Harrison, age 47, of Island Park was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 11, said the Nassau County Police. He was located on Friday, Aug. 12, police said. to sign up for Daily...
ISLAND PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
336K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy