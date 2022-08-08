Rockville Centre Man Tried Twice To Carjack Truck From Employee At Mansion, Police Say

A Long Island man twice tried – and failed -- to carjack a truck from an employee at a mansion before he crashed his own car and was quickly taken into custody, authorities said.

The victim, who works at a multi-million New Jersey home in Bergen County on Piermont Road in Rockleigh near the Rockland County border, chased off James Dickerson, age 44, of Rockville Centre, shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, Northvale Police Lt. Chris Mazzilli said.

Dickerson got into his own car and drove off, the lieutenant said.

But it didn't end there.

The victim followed him and found Dickerson’s car parked at the bottom of the driveway, Mazzilli said.

He got out and suddenly found himself struggling again with Dickerson, who’d emerged from the woods, he said.

The victim again chased off Dickerson, who was spotted by responding Northvale police officers as he fled north on Piermont Road, the lieutenant said.

Dickerson crashed near the corner of Willow Avenue and was taken into custody, he said.

Police charged Dickerson with carjacking and trespassing and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.