95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico.

On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release.

Officers inspected a white Ford van driven by a 31-year-old Reynosa man, followed by a red Ford pick-up truck driven by a 50-year-old Mexican national and 27-year-old Reynosa man.

Upon inspection, officers discovered two boxes filled with labeled bags and containers. The bags and containers were filled with 95 reptiles and insects varying from snakes, lizards, tortoises, scorpions, and fruit fly cultures.

CBP arrested the individuals and seized both vehicles, according to the release.

The insects and reptiles were turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife. The case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

