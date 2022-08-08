Microgreens Are Small in Size but Big on Flavor and Nutrition—Here's How to Use Them in Your Cooking

Read full article on original website
Cheesy Potato Casserole Recipe
There are many types of casseroles out there, from tuna noodle to chicken casserole, or even shepherd's pie — the list goes on and on. But, the best of these are adorned with a crispy, crunchy topping made from items such as crushed crackers or breadcrumbs, and we'd argue that you really can't beat that small texture addition.
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill
Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for fresh sweetcorn polenta with greens and hazelnuts
I’ve been thinking about the Green Giant recently and how much he’s done to inform people’s relationship with sweetcorn. I’m not suggesting that tinned sweetcorn is bad at all, just that most of us in Britain grew up eating it rather than fresh – and there aren’t many vegetables for which that is the case. Fresh corn is a different beast: it is milkier, starchier, silkier and more savoury (or modestly sweet) when cooked. When pureed like this, it turns into a rich, decadent base and a perfect partner for some seasonal pals, such as peas, chard and tomatoes dressed with a little vinegar and oil.
ABC News
Save time and money with this sheet pan salmon and seasonal veggies recipe
Eating seasonal veggies and utilizing proteins like frozen fish can be a great way to save money on your meals. The recipe below from Sherri Holzer, food writer and founder of Simply Sherri, comes together easily to create a dinner for four people, with the help of a favorite workhorse cooking tool: the sheet pan.
Creamy Vegan One Pot Pasta: Recipes Worth Cooking
Dinner made in a single pot Oh yes! It’s possible, it’s delicious, and we’re about to show you how it’s done in this creamy vegan one pot pasta recipe. This dish can be prepared in 5 minutes and cooked in 25. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Bon Appétit
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
marthastewart.com
Your Go-To Guide to Grilling the Right Way
Grilling is far more than just a cooking method, it's a state of mind. It stands for outdoor living, relaxed meals that prize flavor over formality, and it's practically synonymous with summer entertaining. Consider this your go-to guide to using your BBQ the right way. We've got all the information...
Zucchini 2 ways: Sweet and savory recipes for summer squash
Chef David Nayfeld of Che Fico in San Francisco shares recipes for summer squash salad and chocolate chip zucchini bread.
Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken recipe makes the juiciest, most tender chicken thanks to the fresh butter, zesty garlic, lemons, and aromatic stuffing. This recipe can be prepared in just 20 minutes and cooked in 1 hour 20 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
marthastewart.com
What's for Dinner This Week: Our Favorite Grilled Chicken, a Wedge Salad, and More Easy Summer Recipes
Wondering what to make for dinner? Need some inspiration? Here's our list of suggestions: dinner recipes that take less than an hour of mostly hands-off time. Yes, there will be pasta (or noodles!) and, yes, it will be delicious. We'll be here every Friday with five weeknight dinners, including recipes, shopping lists, and everything you need to streamline your week ahead.
