Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
DOC's largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ largest class of correctional officers this year got their badges Thursday as they prepare to enter a job market that sees them in demand. Forty-two new correctional officers will be heading to facilities around the state. Officials like DOC Secretary...
fox47.com
US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 40-year-old man who escaped custody at Mitchell International Airport in late 2021 was arrested in northern Ohio on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday. In a news release, the agency said Robert Johnson, Jr., was arrested after leading law enforcement in Toledo, Ohio, on...
Comments / 0