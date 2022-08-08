Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Bloomingburg Community Day is Saturday
This Saturday, Aug. 13, the ninth-annual Bloomingburg Community Day will take place. The highly-anticipated event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. The Record-Herald had the opportunity to speak with Lorie Johnson, Bloomingburg fiscal officer, about the activities that can be...
Record-Herald
Grover a special Farmers Market volunteer
If you pay any attention whatsoever to the Washington Court House news, you probably have at least a passing acquaintance of Debra Grover, for she is intensely active in this community and volunteers and gives back in many, many local venues. We are thrilled to share a little bit more about this long time, and very special Fayette County Farmers Market volunteer.
Times Gazette
Sassy Sisters open in Greenfield
Chelsi Ertel has run Sassy Sisters Boutique since 2018 online, but last month opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 228 Jefferson St. The shop is located within Posey’s Plaza, Greenfield’s new retail incubator space. In addition to the storefront and online, Ertel said she also has a...
Urbana Citizen
Long day at the fair
Everly Powell, 8, sleeps with her feeder Walter after a long day of shows at the Champaign County Fair. Today is the final day of the fair.
Times Gazette
AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service
The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
Record-Herald
DORA in WCH awaiting state approval
Approximately 63.22 acres. That’s how much space the new DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) will be allotted in downtown Washington Court House if the application is approved by the state. The proposal has already passed through its third and final Washington C.H. City Council reading with a 4-2 favorable...
hollandsfj.us
SHS students invited to ‘move in’ early
Springfield High School students are invited to organize their lockers and take care of other housekeeping issues prior to the start of the new school year. Students and their parents can visit the high school August 15, 16, 17 and 18, anytime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Students will...
Urbana Citizen
In the pink for a pig
Addie Dewiel from Graham celebrates being the 2nd girl to capture a pig and take it to the circle, as her pig is carried off in background, during the annual Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. See more photos from the Pig Scramble inside today’s edition.
Record-Herald
What is a man of God?
What is a man of God? Did you ever ask such a question?. Let me give you some qualities of a man of God. To be a man of God is to be a jack-of-all-trades. He is to be a steward – that is a custodian and trustee of the Master’s estate. He is to be a soldier – one who endures hardship and pleases his Commander, the Lord Jesus Christ. He is to be an athlete – one who contends for a reward and abides by the rules. He is to be a farmer – one who sows the Word of God, the precious seed. He is to be a student – one who studies to show himself approved unto God. Lastly, he is to be a servant – one who ministers unto others.
Record-Herald
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Local community groups set to hold back-to-school supply distribution
DAYTON — Two local community groups in Montgomery County are expecting to supply nearly 200 students with school supplies today. The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative and the Office of Reentry are set to hold a back-to-school supply distribution today between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. >>Back to School: FDA...
City of Xenia may soon increase number of small livestock people can own
XENIA — The City of Xenia may soon allow people to own more chickens and bunnies. Since 2016, the city has allowed its residents to own small livestock and have up to four animals on their property. Recently someone asked the city to increase that number to six. “The...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
peakofohio.com
Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners
The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
thexunewswire.com
18 AMELIA OLIVE BRANCH ROAD
~NEWLY REMODELED~ - Offering 2 Bedroom 1 full bath STARTING AT $745-$895. Apartment includes spacious floor plans, plenty of closet space . Professionally managed with an On site Manager. 24hr. emergency maintenance. Ask about the Special!. Available to show at your convenience. Please call or text Michelle 513 739 9205.
Government Technology
$3M Broadband Project Connects 415 Homes in Clark County, Ohio
(TNS) — More than 415 Clark County homes and businesses have been connected to broadband services through a $3 million CARES Act-funded expansion project, and additional federal and grant funding will go toward bringing Internet access to more than 1,000 addresses in the county. The broadband expansion project created...
Pet Face Match available in Greene County, Ohio.
Did you know that Greene County Ohio's Animal Control has Face Match?. Adoptable Face Match, is the ability to match the face of a childhood pet or a pet that you lost years ago. To see profiles of available pets log on to Petango.com. Greene County, Animal Control is open to the public, available pets are seen by appointment only. Call-937-562-7400 to schedule visit.
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
Times Gazette
Rebuilt McDonald’s is open
The rebuilt and modernized Hillsboro McDonald’s location reopened for business on Tuesday after more than a three-month hiatus when the old building, which had stood on North High Street for half a century, was razed and a new building sporting an updated, contemporary architectural design and interior was built in its place, according to owner Leigh Chamness.
