Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Michigan for first time
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials announced Thursday the first detection of an invasive bug in Michigan. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a small group of spotted lanternflies were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. State officials said the spotted...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Two children in Connecticut were hospitalized with mercury poisoning Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the home in New Britain had nearly 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure to mercury. According to DEEP, a child in...
UP dog receives custom prosthetic leg
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. dog is back to chasing squirrels, thanks to prosthetics. Jack is an eight-year-old mixed-breed dog with three legs. He lost a leg after being hit by a car when he was almost one. Jack was an active dog until about a year...
Online harvest reporting starts with upcoming deer hunting season
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In 2021, almost 7,000 deer hunters reported their harvest online to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources test its new reporting system. Starting the fall 2022 hunting season, online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. Chad Stewart, the DNR’s...
Schools and MHSAA stress hydration in summer practices
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the heat of competition, it’s important to keep drinking water. “When it’s brutally hot, it’s hard to keep their attention,” said Olivet football coach Brock Peters. “No one likes it, it’s uncomfortable, but it’s a chance to get better for sure.”
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Homelessness is a rising concern across the country. Some states are trying a new approach, basically making homelessness a crime. Tennessee just became the first state in the nation to brand pitching a tent on public land that’s not actually a campsite a felony. “We’re...
‘No Guns at Recess’ - Students rally in Lansing at Michigan Capitol Building
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School shootings have a lot of students in the United States demanding action from legislators. Most students will be back in the classroom soon and they are worried about how they will be protected against gun violence. March for Our Lives organizers and other protesters laid...
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser...
Ford plans to use carbon-free electricity at all Michigan plants by 2025
DETROIT (WILX) - A major renewable energy deal was announced Wednesday between the Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy. The automaker announced it will use clean energy to power all of its electricity supply in Michigan. As part of the agreement, DTE said it will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford by 2025.
Michiganders encouraged to enroll in free preschool program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials are encouraging parents of 4-year-old children to check out the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP). The GSRP is Michigan’s nationally-recognized state-funded preschool, free to families to qualify. “Preschool helps develop children academically, physically and socially. A high-quality early education program like GSRP helps...
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
CARO, Mich. (WILX) - A member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge for multiple charges on Friday. Wednesday, Tristan Webb was convicted for gang felonies, felony firearms and conspiracy...
Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia
MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
Video: 3 arrested following police pursuit through Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle across multiple cities ended with two teenagers and an adult arrested Thursday night. According to authorities, the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Detroit police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that didn’t match its license plate. Police said the truck sped off when the cruiser activated its lights, which resulted in a pursuit.
New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law. On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected...
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
LAKE ORION, Mich. (WILX) - The General Motors plant in Lake Orion is closed Thursday as police conduct a homicide investigation. Early Thursday morning, an altercation took place between two people inside GM Orion Assembly, leaving one of them dead. Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s department responded to the...
Man charged with murder in GM Orion Assembly death
LAKE ORION, Mich. (WILX) - A 48-year-old man was charged with open murder Friday in connection with an altercation that left one dead inside GM Orion Assembly. According to authorities, deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the plant on reports of an injured person, where they found Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, unconscious and bleeding.
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
