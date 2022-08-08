Read full article on original website
$7M for international studies at UH Mānoa
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has been awarded seven Title VI International Education grants totaling $7 million over a four-year grant cycle from the U.S. Department of Education, keeping the campus among an elite group of U.S. universities with a dominant presence in international studies, especially in the Asia and Pacific regions.
Community college students showcase ‘ike gained through summer oceanography course
During the Summer Bridge Hōʻike last month, University of Hawai‘i (UH) community college students shared the ‘ike (knowledge) they gained through an innovative oceanography course at UH Mānoa. The course, “Mauka to Makai,” is part of the National Science Foundation project “Halau Ola Honua, Our...
$600K gift puts business college’s computer lab on cutting-edge
A blessing was held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business on August 11 to celebrate the completed renovation of the Tom W.S. Hee Undergraduate Computer Room into a state-of-the-art facility. The $600,000 lab renovation was funded from the estate of Clifford and Blanche Hee and named in honor of their son Tom Hee, who was an admired alumnus of the college and an accomplished banking professional, computer expert and community-minded volunteer.
UH News Image of the Week: Station ALOHA
This week’s Image of the Week is from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time Series site (WHOTS). Hawaiʻi Institute for Marine Biology Visiting Researcher Program Coordinator Kelsey Maloney shared this image: “Tully Rohrer waiting for the deployment of the WHOTS-18 mooring at Station ALOHA. WHOTS is the Woods Hole – Hawaiʻi Ocean Time-series (HOT) site. This is a joint project between the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s HOT program and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute upper ocean processes team. We have been doing this project for 18 years, and it’s still going strong with our commitment to understanding the ocean around us.”
Certificate in fast-growing clinical research offered virtually
A new three-month virtual certificate program will prepare participants for a thriving career in clinical research to better serve cancer patients. The Clinical Research Professional Certificate Program (CRPCP), offered by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Outreach College, is designed to train clinical research associates to support clinical trials efforts at the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center, affiliated hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry.
New wave flooding tool provides future scenarios for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) provides West Maui community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials with predictions of coastal flooding under various scenarios of sea level and a range of wave events. The combination...
I Heart Kapi‘olani CC
In the spirit of reuniting our students, alumni, and community with the campus, we are hosting an in-person outdoor event called “I HEART Kapiʻolani CC”. Place: Kapiʻolani Community College’s Great Lawn, at the heart of the Campus. Open to the public. Join us to connect...
Traffic and limited campus parking on football game days
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus is preparing for the 2022 UH football season when the Rainbow Warriors home games will be played on lower campus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. While hosting the football games brings a new level of excitement and energy to campus life, due to expected heavy traffic and limited parking, students, faculty and staff are being advised to avoid campus on game days, if they are not attending the game.
