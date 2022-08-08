Read full article on original website
lonelyplanet.com
The 6 best neighborhoods in Indianapolis: a guide on where to find art, sports, Black culture and more
Indianapolis is among the biggest cities in the US, get to know the neighborhoods before you go © sydmsix / Getty Images. Among the 20 largest cities in the United States, Indianapolis tends to fly under many travelers’ radars. While sports fans know the Hoosier State’s capital for basketball, football and the Indianapolis 500, the professional race car event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, residents appreciate Indiana’s capital city for its cultural attractions too.
'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker. In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.
Inside Indiana Business
Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ
Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
insideradio.com
Urban One/Emmis Indy Update: ‘Hot’ To Move To 100.9; WIBC’s Eric Berman Exits Ahead Of Closing.
The impending closing of Urban One’s $25 million purchase of the Emmis Indianapolis cluster will result in the move of rhythmic CHR “Hot 96.3” WHHH up the dial to the 100.9 signal, which is the current home of CHR “Radio Now 100.9” WNOW-FM. The sale...
readthereporter.com
Republicans flock to outdoor party
After a VIP event at the Gaylor Electric Production Innovation Center, 17230 Kraft Ct., Noblesville, people drove across town so this GOP fundraising party could move outside for the first time in years. Forest Park was filled with candidates and supporters early Friday evening, who were there to strategize for November and hear guest speakers Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Senator Todd Young.
1987: Indianapolis hosts 10th Pan American Games
More than 6,000 athletes, coaches and trainers from 38 nations traveled to Indianapolis for the 10th edition of the Pan American Games in 1987.
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve – Indiana
Over the summer, we took a road trip to Indiana for a concert. I am always up for a road trip, but I always look to squeeze in a little bit of nature =) Not far from where we were staying in an AirBNB, I found Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve in Fishers, Indiana.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
WIBC.com
Enough Concrete to Replace a Pyramid: New Runway Being Built at the Airport
INDIANAPOLIS--It’s enough concrete to build a two-lane highway all the way from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. But, some of the old concrete will be recycled for the new runway being built at the Indianapolis International Airport. And, the constructions means 2,700 jobs. Part of the reason a new runway...
WNDU
Purdue, IU agree to transform IUPUI, rebrand school as IU Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) - Trustees at Indiana and Purdue universities were voting Friday to revamp a 52-year relationship that is IUPUI and rebrand the urban campus as Indiana University Indianapolis, a move intended to end confusion and drive growth in enrollment, research and prestige. Under a memorandum of...
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
Current Publishing
Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers
At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
A win for trans kids everywhere
Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks
Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split
Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
cbs4indy.com
What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall
INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana?. What is La Niña?
muddyrivernews.com
Pritzker eying Indiana firms after abortion law signed; Eli Lilly says it will look to expand outside Hoosier State
SPRINGFIELD – Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said this week he is actively reaching out to businesses in Indiana and other states that have recently passed restrictive abortion laws in hopes of luring those companies to Illinois. “Well, already I’ve reached out to companies that are affected in Indiana. I...
