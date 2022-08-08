ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

lonelyplanet.com

The 6 best neighborhoods in Indianapolis: a guide on where to find art, sports, Black culture and more

Indianapolis is among the biggest cities in the US, get to know the neighborhoods before you go © sydmsix / Getty Images. Among the 20 largest cities in the United States, Indianapolis tends to fly under many travelers’ radars. While sports fans know the Hoosier State’s capital for basketball, football and the Indianapolis 500, the professional race car event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, residents appreciate Indiana’s capital city for its cultural attractions too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker. In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ

Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Republicans flock to outdoor party

After a VIP event at the Gaylor Electric Production Innovation Center, 17230 Kraft Ct., Noblesville, people drove across town so this GOP fundraising party could move outside for the first time in years. Forest Park was filled with candidates and supporters early Friday evening, who were there to strategize for November and hear guest speakers Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Senator Todd Young.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve – Indiana

Over the summer, we took a road trip to Indiana for a concert. I am always up for a road trip, but I always look to squeeze in a little bit of nature =) Not far from where we were staying in an AirBNB, I found Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve in Fishers, Indiana.
FISHERS, IN
WNDU

Purdue, IU agree to transform IUPUI, rebrand school as IU Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) - Trustees at Indiana and Purdue universities were voting Friday to revamp a 52-year relationship that is IUPUI and rebrand the urban campus as Indiana University Indianapolis, a move intended to end confusion and drive growth in enrollment, research and prestige. Under a memorandum of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers

At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
CARMEL, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

A win for trans kids everywhere

Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Cadrene Heslop

Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks

Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split

Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall

INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana?. What is La Niña?
INDIANA STATE

