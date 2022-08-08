ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Steve Miller Band playing Fort Worth in September; ticket presale begins Wednesday

By Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyumO_0h9MSRdN00

The Steve Miller Band is coming to Will Rogers Auditorium on Sept. 17.

Live Nation presale tickets are available from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. General sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Friday.

Miller, who graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas in 1961, wrote and recorded a slew of hits and album rock radio staples in the 1970s, including “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Rock’n Me.”

The guitarist and singer, who turns 79 on Oct. 5, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Staples, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
fortworthinc.com

Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway Announces Leadership Change

Speedway Motorsports, the parent company of Texas Motor Speedway, announced changes to its leadership paradigm that will impact the track in Fort Worth. Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage has been promoted to senior vice president of government relations and deputy counsel at Speedway Motorsports. Mark Faber has been named as Ramage’s replacement at TMS, becoming the track’s executive vice president and general manager, says Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96

The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
MESQUITE, TX
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rock Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Meet the Fort Worth cat mom with 1.5 million TikTok followers

In July 2021, 25-year-old Pearl Frazier posted a TikTok of her ragdoll cat Summer meowing as she carries her kitten to Frazier’s sleeping three-month-old daughter Blossom. Before Frazier knew it, that video went viral, viewed 116.4 million times. About a month later, a video of her kitten Cookie stretching got 9.6 million views. She posted a video in June of her cat Clementine snuggling and kneading as Frazier rested her head on her. That video garnered 18.3 million views.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
9K+
Followers
621
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy