Steve Miller Band playing Fort Worth in September; ticket presale begins Wednesday

The Steve Miller Band is coming to Will Rogers Auditorium on Sept. 17.

Live Nation presale tickets are available from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. General sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Friday.

Miller, who graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas in 1961, wrote and recorded a slew of hits and album rock radio staples in the 1970s, including “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Rock’n Me.”

The guitarist and singer, who turns 79 on Oct. 5, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame .