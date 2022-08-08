Looking for a getaway this summer that will bring you to a "high" point of 2022? In Galena, Illinois there is an AIRBNB that is unlike any AIRBNB I've ever heard of. EarthMed. Located in Galena, Illinois "Aldrich Guest House, The Potting Shed." is a marijuana, pot, weed, sticky-icky green friendly AIRBNB! There is a tiny house on the property of the Aldrich Guest House that is open to any all 420 activity. Edibles, concentrates, capsules, sprays, patches, drinks, and dry herb vapes...you got it, bring it and get busy! Now there is a "no smoking" policy, but that just means INSIDE. Once you are a guest, and on the property, you can light it up and have a smoking good time.

GALENA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO