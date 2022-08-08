ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?

A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
DAVENPORT, IA
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver Unit Coming To Davenport

The circus is coming to town! And not just any circus. Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus Silver Unit to the Quad Cities at the end of this month. This show combines incredible production and circus arts together to create a night that will be remembered for a long time. Tickets for the family are on sale now for a fun evening.
DAVENPORT, IA
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
A Davenport Golf Course Has Cosmic Golf And It Looks So Awesome

People think golf can be boring. As a golfer myself, I find joy in shanking the ball for a couple of hours on a hot summer day. But for those who want to give golf a try, maybe hit some golf balls without all of the boring stuff, or golfers who want to add a little flare to the game, a Davenport golf course is offering cosmic golf on the weekends and it looks like a blast.
DAVENPORT, IA
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities

If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Check Out This Illinois ‘Bud & Breakfast’ AIRBNB. It’s Always 420 There

Looking for a getaway this summer that will bring you to a "high" point of 2022? In Galena, Illinois there is an AIRBNB that is unlike any AIRBNB I've ever heard of. EarthMed. Located in Galena, Illinois "Aldrich Guest House, The Potting Shed." is a marijuana, pot, weed, sticky-icky green friendly AIRBNB! There is a tiny house on the property of the Aldrich Guest House that is open to any all 420 activity. Edibles, concentrates, capsules, sprays, patches, drinks, and dry herb vapes...you got it, bring it and get busy! Now there is a "no smoking" policy, but that just means INSIDE. Once you are a guest, and on the property, you can light it up and have a smoking good time.
GALENA, IL
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
DAVENPORT, IA
Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]

The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
DAVENPORT, IA
