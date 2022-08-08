Read full article on original website
Related
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?
A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver Unit Coming To Davenport
The circus is coming to town! And not just any circus. Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus Silver Unit to the Quad Cities at the end of this month. This show combines incredible production and circus arts together to create a night that will be remembered for a long time. Tickets for the family are on sale now for a fun evening.
Delta Stops A Regional Flight Route From Quad Cities International Airport
Business Insider shared the news yesterday that a direct flight out of the Quad Cities has been dropped by Delta Airlines. The airline, based in Atlanta, announced that they're going to be making changes to flight schedules in the form of the dropping of five regional routes. Flights between Detroit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
A Davenport Golf Course Has Cosmic Golf And It Looks So Awesome
People think golf can be boring. As a golfer myself, I find joy in shanking the ball for a couple of hours on a hot summer day. But for those who want to give golf a try, maybe hit some golf balls without all of the boring stuff, or golfers who want to add a little flare to the game, a Davenport golf course is offering cosmic golf on the weekends and it looks like a blast.
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities
If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
Davenport Southeast Little League Wins Friday Game, Headed To World Series
For the first time since 1975, Davenport's Southeast Little League team will compete in the Little League World Series. The Southeast Little League beat Missouri on Friday 4 to 3, clinching our win in the Midwest Region tournament and sending us to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA beginning on August 17th.
Check Out This Illinois ‘Bud & Breakfast’ AIRBNB. It’s Always 420 There
Looking for a getaway this summer that will bring you to a "high" point of 2022? In Galena, Illinois there is an AIRBNB that is unlike any AIRBNB I've ever heard of. EarthMed. Located in Galena, Illinois "Aldrich Guest House, The Potting Shed." is a marijuana, pot, weed, sticky-icky green friendly AIRBNB! There is a tiny house on the property of the Aldrich Guest House that is open to any all 420 activity. Edibles, concentrates, capsules, sprays, patches, drinks, and dry herb vapes...you got it, bring it and get busy! Now there is a "no smoking" policy, but that just means INSIDE. Once you are a guest, and on the property, you can light it up and have a smoking good time.
Disney On Ice Is Bringing The Magic Back To The Quad Cities
The most magical show returns to the Quad Cities before the end of the year. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL this December. Your kids will be wanting tickets as an early Christmas present. The good news is that they go on sale very soon.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
It’s Spooky Season Witches: Spirit Halloween Is Now Open in Davenport
Gather all who are done with summer and ready for fall because a sure sign that it is here has opened today in Davenport. The American fall staple known as Spirit Halloween opened its doors today (Monday) for the 2022 spooky season. It's at 5242 Elmore Avenue in Davenport, next...
Hot Air Balloons & a Car Show-The Perfect Way to Spend This Weekend
If you’re looking for an event to get your family outside and into the fresh air, then the Quad Cities Balloon Festival is a perfect choice. This year’s festival will be in Davenport, Iowa, held at Rhythm City Casino Resort this Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. Plus, there...
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
Grim and Karson Double Up with Double Shots of Rock as I-Host
You can host your own hour on I-Rock 93.5 as well! Check out how to get in and rock with us right here. I love hard rock because it helps get me through my work day! It's also great for house parties with a BBQ and throwing back some cold ones!
We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
An Open Letter To The Trucker Who Didn’t Attempt To Fit Under The Brady Bridge
I saw a very rare sight on my journey into work this morning and I have to shout out the observant trucker who made it possible. To the trucker who realized that his/her truck would not fit under both the Main St. bridge and the truck-eating Brady St. bridge,. Thank...
Mississippi Valley Fair Wrap Up 2022 [Photos]
The Mississippi Vally Fair 2022 is now over. It was another great year with some stand-out acts like Kid Rock, who kicked off the fair, and Dustin Lynch wrapping it up on Sunday. We snagged some shots of the fair on Saturday (which also happened to be the hottest day.)
I-Rock 93.5
Davenport, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 0