ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Officers Slahed With Box Cutter During Yonkers Domestic Violence Arrest

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=317bxJ_0h9MSGAc00
The injured officer and the suspect Patrick Reddon. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A Westchester man was arrested after allegedly slashing two police officers with a box cutter during a domestic violence arrest.

The incident took place in Westchester County in Yonkers around 12:45 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 on Saratoga Avenue.

Officers first responded to a report of domestic violence and met with a 35-year-old woman who told officers her ex-boyfriend had made entry into the apartment and refused to leave. After she called the police he fled the area before officers arrived, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

Officers then canvassed the area of the suspect without any luck and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint, Politopoulos said.

About an hour later the suspect returned to the apartment and re-engaged the woman, with the dispute escalating to violence, he added.

Callers reported hearing the female scream for help and police responded to the scene, Politopoulos said.

Officers forced entry into the apartment and located both parties arguing; as they attempted to place the suspect into custody, he actively resisted arrest and fought with the officers, he added.

The suspect, identified as Patrick Reddon, age 37, punched a female police officer in the face causing them to stumble onto an adjacent bed, where he then picked up a box cutter and slashed the arresting officers, stabbing the female officer in the neck and cutting a male officer on the chin, Politopoulos said.

One of the officers deployed his Taser device, subduing the suspect, and he was placed into custody, police said.

In addition to the box cutter, the suspect was found in possession of an imitation pistol, police added.

Both injured police officers and the suspect were transported to local area hospitals for medical treatment.

“This incident highlights the dangers our police officers face every day in protecting our communities – these injuries could have been life-threatening save for a few centimeters," said Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza.

Reddon, of Yonkers, was charged with attempted assault and burglary, police said.

His criminal history includes 15 prior arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Alexandria L. Forbes
5d ago

he a problematic individual that the famous mayor knows about and still won't do nothing. She allows him to comeback everytime. #neighbor #havespoketoMayor but now he assault officer your response. miss me with this mess. first comment I wholeheartedly believe... Smh

Reply
3
Raymond Diaz
5d ago

Another example of our flawed Criminal Justice . 15 prior arrests and no hesitation on his part to assault Police Officers with a weapon. Probably has no fear of spending a lengthy time in jail. When are our elected officials going to forget bail reform and reform recidivist policies. Vote Vote Vote

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
PATCHOGUE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs

POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park

Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police Precinct#Box Cutter#Violent Crime#Westchester#Taser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a Long Island mother and her infant son who have both gone missing. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, was last seen at his residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Dominic is believed to be...
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor

Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced. Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi

A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Morristown Man Gets 18 Years Behind Bars For Train Station Brick Killing: Prosecutor

The Morristown man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the train station killing of another man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, authorities announced. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced to 18 years in state prison and must serve 85 percent before reaching parole eligibility as per the No Early Release Act on Thursday, August 11, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
337K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy