Boston, MA

Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others.

If approved, the salary for mayor in Boston could be as high as $230,000, which up from the current salary cap of $207,000.

City Councilors would see their salary bumped to $115,000 dollars, up from $103,000.

In a letter dated Monday, August 8th, Mayor Wu said the proposed changes “will not take effect until after the next relevant election.”

The letter also calls for pay increases for the Boston Fire Commissioner and the Boston Police Commissioner, setting the minimum salary at $260,000 and not more than $325,0000. The previous salary range for those public safety positions was $200,000 to $250,000.

“Over the past few months, my administration has been reviewing salary ranges of positions throughout the City of Boston to assess and analyze the level of compensation for the City’s elected officials and key leadership positions,” said Wu in her letter. “Following the completion of this analysis, the Compensation Advisory Board was briefed on the findings and they have issued a set of recommendations about the appropriate salary ranges for the Mayor, the City Council and various appointed positions.”

“I urge your Honorable Body to act favorably on the proposed amendments without delay,” said Wu.

The City Council’s next meeting is on Wednesday. The mayor’s amended salary proposal is on the agenda for that meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 73

Bob Ellis
4d ago

You got to be kidding me what have you done to deserve that I think ya'll be an overpaid as it is it is and this is coming from a registered voter in Boston Massachusetts.

53
Kerry Neuner
4d ago

Are you kidding me, what have you ,,done to deserve a raise? You haven't been in office long at all. Why don't you use that money to put into schools and programs for kids. None of you people deserve more money, you are already way over paid!!!

35
life is good ✌️
4d ago

You all want a raise.You people have some BALLS.You can't even get the trains fixed or replaced. HUGE SAFETY ISSUE. People rely on them to go to work,or wherever. Yet you want money for yourself.

24
