Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others.

If approved, the salary for mayor in Boston could be as high as $230,000, which up from the current salary cap of $207,000.

City Councilors would see their salary bumped to $115,000 dollars, up from $103,000.

In a letter dated Monday, August 8th, Mayor Wu said the proposed changes “will not take effect until after the next relevant election.”

The letter also calls for pay increases for the Boston Fire Commissioner and the Boston Police Commissioner, setting the minimum salary at $260,000 and not more than $325,0000. The previous salary range for those public safety positions was $200,000 to $250,000.

“Over the past few months, my administration has been reviewing salary ranges of positions throughout the City of Boston to assess and analyze the level of compensation for the City’s elected officials and key leadership positions,” said Wu in her letter. “Following the completion of this analysis, the Compensation Advisory Board was briefed on the findings and they have issued a set of recommendations about the appropriate salary ranges for the Mayor, the City Council and various appointed positions.”

“I urge your Honorable Body to act favorably on the proposed amendments without delay,” said Wu.

The City Council’s next meeting is on Wednesday. The mayor’s amended salary proposal is on the agenda for that meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

