Thurston County, WA

Want to run a vehicle licensing site? Thurston Auditor’s Office wants to hear from you

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
 4 days ago

The Thurston County Auditor is now accepting applications through early September to operate a vehicle/vessel licensing subagency in Tenino.

Application packages are available at the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building One, Room 106, Olympia, WA 98502

Information also can be found online . A timeline of the request-for-proposal process can be found here .

Interested applicants should contact Jared Krause at 360-754-4661 for more information.

All applications must be submitted to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

The history of transactions at the Tenino site:

▪ 2021: 2,916 title transactions and 11,453 non-title transactions.

▪ 2020: 2,951 title transactions and 11,532 non-title transactions.

