David Cobb of CBS Sports isn’t particularly high on the Spartans entering the 2022 season, and believes Michigan State may struggle to even reach a bowl game. Cobb released his best bets on win totals entering the 2022 season, and he considers betting the under on Michigan State one of those easy money bets. The win total varies from sportsbook but in his article he lists the win total at 7.5 so he doesn’t believe Michigan State will finish better than 7-5 this year.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 31 MINUTES AGO