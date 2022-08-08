Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Fire Crews Contain Brush Fire In Southwest Reno
The fire was reported near Pinehaven Court near a storage facility. Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area.
2news.com
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire in west Reno declared contained; started by illegal campfire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Fire Department investigators determined the 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road was started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call 775-334-2300. 3:42 UPDATE: Fire officials say the blaze is 2 acres, and the cause remains under investigation,...
2news.com
Fire Crews Knock Down Fire in Spanish Springs
An investigation is underway after fire crews knocked down a garbage fire that spread to nearby wildland in Spanish Springs. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Friday on the hill above Calle de la Plata. The entire fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
mynews4.com
Apartment fire at South Meadows Pkwy under investigation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in the bedroom of an apartment at 1205 South Meadows Pkwy on Tuesday morning. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 9. Authorities say fire sprinklers contained the fire to point of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews4.com
Rollover crash causes traffic closure in South Meadows
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A rollover collision closed eastbound traffic for over two hours in South Meadows Tuesday afternoon. According to the Reno Police Department, one car pulled out of a private driveway and ended up hitting another car. Crews had to do minor extrication...
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Minor injuries reported in South Reno crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A right of way violation led to a two-vehicle crash in South Reno Tuesday afternoon, police said. It was reported around 12:15 p.m. on August 9, 2022 on South Meadows Parkway just east of Double R Boulevard. Reno Police said a driver pulled into oncoming traffic...
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County highway to have lane closures Aug. 15-19
One-way traffic and travel delays will be in place Aug. 15-19 on State Route 338 in Lyon County as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway. From 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 15-19, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place on State Route 338 from the Nevada-California state line to 10 miles north (mileposts 0 to 10).
2news.com
NDOT to Activate Traffic Signal at Pyramid Highway & Egyptian Drive
NDOT will activate a new traffic signal on Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive in Spanish Springs on Monday. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the signal will provide dedicated turns to and from Egyptian Drive and Sunset Spring Lane, including dedicated turn lanes and median islands. It will also provide signalized crosswalks across Pyramid Highway, including safer access for schoolchildren traveling to nearby schools.
2news.com
Reno Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on SR 278 North of Eureka
A Reno woman is dead after a rollover crash on State Route 278 about 45 miles north of Eureka. Nevada State Police says the crash happened on July 25th, just before 7 p.m. near mile marker 43 in Eureka County. NSP says 59-year-old Lori Coffield was driving a Ford F-450...
KOLO TV Reno
Vehicle vs pedestrian collision kills 1 in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police and fire responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision early Tuesday morning in the area of the 2nd Street/I-580 northbound off-ramp. Officials say life-saving efforts were made on the pedestrian, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver remained on scene, and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Road resurfacing to close lanes on SR 338 in Lyon County
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A road resurfacing in Lyon County will force lane closures along State Route 338 from Aug.15 to Aug. 19. The resurfacing will take place near the Nevada-California state line from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that week. Drivers are to expect delays of up to 30 minutes, and pilot cars will be in place to guide motorists through the road work.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a 59-year-old woman died in a car crash in Eureka County on July 25. NSP officials say a white Ford F-450 flat-bed truck was traveling south on State Route 278 before the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right hand side for unknown reasons.
Record-Courier
Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location
On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
2news.com
Navy Investigating Homicide-Suicide in Fallon
The Navy is investigating a homicide-suicide between two sailors in Fallon. Naval Air Station Fallon tells 2 News the incident happened two weeks ago. We know one of the sailors was a man – the other a woman. The details of the incident are not known at this time,...
Comments / 0