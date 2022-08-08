ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Many lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts last week

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ylVA_0h9MRCbV00
Cash, money, file photo (KIRO 7 News)

BOSTON — A number of lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts last week.

Two winning tickets fetched a prize of $650,000, while 14 other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The winners were sold the following locations:

  • Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Mobil in Uxbridge on Saturday
  • Millions -- $100,000 -- Honey Farms in Worcester on Friday
  • $15,000,000 Money Maker -- $100,000 -- Richdale in Peabody on Friday
  • Millions -- $100,000 -- Dracut Town Variety in Dracut on Friday
  • Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- White Rose Pantry in Easton on Friday
  • Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Speedway in Salem on Friday
  • $4,000,000 Spectacular -- $650,000 -- Sandri Convenience Store in Northampton on Thursday
  • All or Nothing -- $100,000 -- Demaino’s Restaurant on Wednesday
  • Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club -- $100,000 -- Cornell’s Irish Pub in Hopkinton on Tuesday
  • Double Your Money -- $650,000 -- Turnpike Food & Liquor in Southboro on Monday
  • Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club -- $100,000 -- Lucky Mart in Everett on Monday
  • Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Quick Mart in Beverly on Monday
  • Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- United National Market in Charlestown on Monday
  • Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Sunny Corner Variety in Medford on Monday
  • Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Super Mart in Chelsea on Monday
  • $15,000,000 Money Maker -- $100,000 -- A1 Mart in Gardner on Monday

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
WUPE

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts Turnpike#All Or Nothing#Irish Pub#Mobil#Money Maker#Dracut Town Variety#White Rose Pantry#Sandri Convenience Store#Cornell#Turnpike Food Liquor#Quick Mart#United National Market#Super Mart#Chelsea#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place

A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing

Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
WALTHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts exit sign collapses onto interstate roadway

At approximately 7:00am on Tuesday, Massachusetts police responded to reports that one of the state’s large green, exit signs had fallen over into the roadway on Interstate 190 southbound just prior to exit 1. First responders along with MassDOT engineers arrived to see the sign obstructing traffic in the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy