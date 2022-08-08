Many lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — A number of lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts last week.
Two winning tickets fetched a prize of $650,000, while 14 other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
The winners were sold the following locations:
- Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Mobil in Uxbridge on Saturday
- Millions -- $100,000 -- Honey Farms in Worcester on Friday
- $15,000,000 Money Maker -- $100,000 -- Richdale in Peabody on Friday
- Millions -- $100,000 -- Dracut Town Variety in Dracut on Friday
- Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- White Rose Pantry in Easton on Friday
- Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Speedway in Salem on Friday
- $4,000,000 Spectacular -- $650,000 -- Sandri Convenience Store in Northampton on Thursday
- All or Nothing -- $100,000 -- Demaino’s Restaurant on Wednesday
- Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club -- $100,000 -- Cornell’s Irish Pub in Hopkinton on Tuesday
- Double Your Money -- $650,000 -- Turnpike Food & Liquor in Southboro on Monday
- Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club -- $100,000 -- Lucky Mart in Everett on Monday
- Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Quick Mart in Beverly on Monday
- Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- United National Market in Charlestown on Monday
- Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Sunny Corner Variety in Medford on Monday
- Mass Cash -- $100,000 -- Super Mart in Chelsea on Monday
- $15,000,000 Money Maker -- $100,000 -- A1 Mart in Gardner on Monday
