WDAM-TV
3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
WDAM-TV
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
WDAM-TV
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Jones County Road Department foreman pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in the county earlier this week. The announcement of the plea was made by State Auditor Shad White Thursday. According to the State Auditor’s Office, Roland Graham and co-conspirator, Larry Barnes,...
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. investigator says, ‘know your rights to defend your property’
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -After a homeowner shot a suspected intruder in the arm Monday morning, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said this act of self-defense is legal in the state of Mississippi, to a certain extent. JCSD Investigator Abraham McKenzie said if you catch someone breaking into your...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
WDAM-TV
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle wreck had both directions blocked on I-59
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident snarled traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon on Interstate 59 near Amick Farms by the Masonite Road exit. An 18-wheeler and a white passenger vehicle apparently collided in the southbound lanes of I-59 shortly after 3 p.m., Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said.
WDAM-TV
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
WDAM-TV
HPD warns of false social media news scam
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of another social media misinformation scam. HPD said it has received questions about several posts circulating on local social media platforms. These posts are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Firefighters from nine different volunteer departments along with Emserv Ambulance Service and Soso Police, responded to a house fire at 506 Highway 529 in Hebron. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the original call came in shortly after 2:00 pm on Monday, August 8. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming […]
WDAM-TV
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time in eight days, a lighting bolt of violence struck the same spot. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the Waffle House parking lot in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 8/1-8/8
DUI 1st – 3 DUI 2nd – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
Jones County man arrested after deputies find meth, 28 weapons
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in Jones County after deputies found meth, weapons and more on Thursday, August 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said agents conducted a search warrant at a home on Pearl Hodge Road in the Rustin community. They said agents found 58 grams of […]
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
