Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Breaux Bridge contractor accused of defrauding client out of $44,500
A contractor out of Breaux Bridge is arrested after charging a client thousands of dollars for work never completed.
Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization. According to deputies, they discovered evidence that an employee conducted […]
Ville Platte pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Shreveport man arrested in Texas jewelry store heist investigation
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man with ties to Natchitoches Parish, and wanted in connection with a Texas jewelry store heist, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-49 Wednesday morning near Cypress. Lester Ray Moody, 39, of Shreveport, was transported...
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference.
Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets evidence of prior crimes introduced in Brandon Francisco case
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Wednesday, August 10, for a pretrial conference. Lacy Jordan is facing charges of hit and run, negligent homicide, careless operation of a...
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal cruelty
Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog.
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims
LENA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, August 10, videos that appear to show dogs being abused at Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy began circulating on social media. Those videos quickly spread across the country and calls began for the academy in Lena to be shut down. Kayci Gonzales’ dog,...
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
Investigating animal abuse allegations in Lena
Central Louisiana has always been known to have great athletes from football, to softball and basketball, but did you know that the best of the best hit their mark in track and field?.
RPSB bus route system operating smoothly for 2022-2023 school year
Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning
SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-959 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla
RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Hundreds of items will need to be replaced with the name change of Ft. Polk, but local stakeholders are concerned the estimated price tag will not cover the actual cost.
