Concordia Parish, LA

kalb.com

Deville man accused of stealing rifle out of truck on HWY 28 East

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville has been accused of stealing a rifle out of a truck that was parked at a business on Highway 28 East on July 29, 2022. Jonathon Leslie Jackson, 36, is charged with simple theft, theft of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and two counts of contempt of court, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
DEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization. According to deputies, they discovered evidence that an employee conducted […]
VIDALIA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty

Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Boyce PD gives details surrounding the overdose death of Charntel Baty

After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued. A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference. Ahead of trial, DA’s Office gets...
BOYCE, LA
kalb.com

Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
BOYCE, LA
kalb.com

Investigating animal abuse allegations in Lena

Central Louisiana has always been known to have great athletes from football, to softball and basketball, but did you know that the best of the best hit their mark in track and field?. |. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC...
LENA, LA
kalb.com

RPSB bus route system operating smoothly for 2022-2023 school year

Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases. RPSO investigating...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
OAKDALE, LA
wbrz.com

Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning

SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-959 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
CLINTON, LA
kalb.com

Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla

RPSO continues to investigate the alleged animal abuse claims in Lena. Hundreds of items will need to be replaced with the name change of Ft. Polk, but local stakeholders are concerned the estimated price tag will not cover the actual cost.
LENA, LA

