17-year-old charged in connection to Liberty school threats
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager is now in custody, accused of making threats to groups at the Liberty Local School District last week. A 17-year-old boy is facing a felony inducing panic charge. It stems from the investigation into two threats made toward two different groups at Liberty Schools last week.
Charged former attorney refuses to leave jail cell
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second day in a row, a former attorney charged with permitting drug abuse will not come out of her jail cell for court. Maridee Costanzo, 64, was supposed to be arraigned Friday, refusing to leave her cell at the Trumbull County Jail. The...
Man who led different police agencies on chase sentenced to prison time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Connecticut man who authorities stole a car and collided with a police cruiser was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to up to three years in prison. The sentence handed down by Judge Maureen Sweeney to Montrell Holmes, 25, was for an...
Police search for man accused in attempted theft, chase
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a suspect who they say attempted to steal a trailer and led officers on a chase Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Brookfield Township Police Department, Christopher Pope, 32, of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown is suspected of attempting to steal a trailer from Stewart Sharon Road.
Police seize suspected drugs and guns during Lisbon raid
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple police cars were on the scene of a drug raid Friday afternoon. Officers arrived about 10:30 a.m. at a house in the 42200 block of state Route 154. About three ounces of suspected methamphetamine and illegal weapons were seized, according to police. Investigators have...
Man in jail after police chase from OVI checkpoint
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is sitting in jail with charges after a police chase that started at an OVI checkpoint. Brian Chrystal, 41, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after Ohio State Highway Patrol chased him from the OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue into Salem. Chrystal finally...
Police chase ends in crash in Poland Twp.
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – New details are coming to light after a Beaver Falls man was arrested in a police chase that ended in a crash Thursday afternoon in Poland Township. Pennsylvania State Police were chasing Oscar Gaunt, 41, who troopers say drove across the state border, hit...
1 taken to hospital after crash in Mahoning County
GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Green Township. The crash happened on W. South Range Road, backing up traffic temporarily for over a mile. The road has since reopened, and the area is cleared. Two vehicles were...
Warren assistant prosecutor to take unpaid administrative leave
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15. The leave is indefinite due to an ongoing investigation. Graham has been on approved sick leave since August 1 until the 14th. On Sunday, Graham...
OVI checkpoint taking place in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint is taking place Friday night in Youngstown. The checkpoint will be from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. It will be on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane. Saturation patrols will also be taking place over the weekend throughout Mahoning County.
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday. It’s put on by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Over 100 artists from around Ohio and Pennsylvania will be there. The art show is one of the...
Area Help Network receives American Rescue Plan funds
(WKBN) – A local agency is getting some much-needed financial help thanks to Mahoning County’s share of American Rescue Plan money. Thursday morning, commissioners presented a check for $79,000 to directors with the Valley’s Help Network. The Help Network operates both the 2-1-1 information system as well...
New Valley eatery looking for workers
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers. House of Benny’s opened Thursday across from the Poland library. Owner Sonya Diaz says she’s worked in the restaurant business for close to 40 years. Her restaurant’s name was inspired by the name of her dog as well as a play on one of the items on her menu — Eggs Benedict.
Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines
AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital has updated its Emergency Department Visitation Guidelines, according to a Facebook post. The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors. The post reads that all visitors must be 18 years or older unless they...
Local church collecting supplies for KY flood victims
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley church is practicing what it preaches by sending help to flood victims in Kentucky. Columbiana Church of Christ has been busy this week collecting supplies. The collection just started Saturday, and their truck should be full when it leaves Thursday morning. It will...
Local pastor named Hometown Hero for impacting his community
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a man who’s impacting his community through the word of God. This month, Pastor Lewis Macklin celebrated his 25th pastoral anniversary. Pastor Macklin is originally from New York but grew up in Youngstown — a place he calls home.
YMCA’s 31st Community Cup Event in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YMCA in Youngstown held their opening ceremony for their Community Cup Event. This is the YMCA’s 31st Annual Community Cup Event. It was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic. This year’s slogan is “The Health of You in 2022.”...
Community not sold on potential recycling facility in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the community met Thursday night to discuss the proposed SOBE plant. Formerly Youngstown Thermal, SOBE Thermal Energy Systems would be a recycling facility for tires and plastics. Those waste materials would be turned into a synthetic gas and burned, heating parts of downtown Youngstown. Still, people have questions about the safety and environmental impact of the facility.
Dealership supports energy startup with $10K donation
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voltage Valley is expected to make a huge difference in the world. The Mahoning Valley is already a center for energy technology solutions. Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC plugged-in to BRITE Energy Innovators, by donating $10,000. The money will help support entrepreneurs at the energy tech incubator. It works to find energy developments in more than just transportation, but Sweeney feels the work being done in Warren will lead to big things in the electric vehicle industry and help Mahoning Valley’s success.
Canfield teachers union, administration reach contract agreement
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, Canfield Local Schools reached a deal with the teachers union and the administration. The new contract will be a three-year deal. Both sides are happy to have gotten the deal done before the start of the school year. Since May, contract talks between...
