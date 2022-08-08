ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Northbound U.S. 131 closed after pedestrian struck

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Northbound U.S. 131 is closed at Leonard Street NE after a pedestrian was struck on the freeway. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, state police said. Traffic on northbound U.S. 131 is being rerouted at Leonard Street then back onto...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Police identify victim struck, killed by vehicle in West Michigan crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person killed in an Aug. 10 fatal car vs. pedestrian crash as 70-year-old Roberta Stites. Michigan State Police were called to a car vs. pedestrian fatal crash on Marsh Road, near Pierce Road, in Allegan County’s Gun Plain Township. Police...
MLive

Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Jet pack man flies over Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, It’s a man piloting a jet suit. Onlookers crowded around the Grand River as Gravity Industries did a flight demonstration with their futuristic jet-propelled suit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon police investigating shooting

MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a shooting that happened about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Oakhill Drive and Marquette Avenue. Police responded to the area on a report of a window shot out and a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Police looking for woman missing in Caledonia Township

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police are looking for a 62-year-old woman who is believed to have walked into woods near her Caledonia Township residence. Annette Williams left her residence, in the area of Whitneyville Avenue SE and 68th Street sometime during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Kent County...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

16-year-old girl dies in Georgetown Township rollover crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Hudsonville girl has died after a rollover crash in Georgetown Township Monday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 2 p.m. east of 40th Avenue on Bauer Road. We're told the teen driver was heading west when the...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
