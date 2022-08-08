Read full article on original website
SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK
SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Northbound U.S. 131 closed after pedestrian struck
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Northbound U.S. 131 is closed at Leonard Street NE after a pedestrian was struck on the freeway. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, state police said. Traffic on northbound U.S. 131 is being rerouted at Leonard Street then back onto...
Police identify victim struck, killed by vehicle in West Michigan crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person killed in an Aug. 10 fatal car vs. pedestrian crash as 70-year-old Roberta Stites. Michigan State Police were called to a car vs. pedestrian fatal crash on Marsh Road, near Pierce Road, in Allegan County’s Gun Plain Township. Police...
Bicyclist killed in Allegan County hit-and-run collision
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A bicyclist from Kansas was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said the driver was later located. The crash happened about 10:15 a.m. Friday on 102nd Avenue near 56th Street in Lee Township. Police said that a car was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, woman shot overnight in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman are hospitalized in stable condition after an early morning shooting Saturday, police said. The shooting took place at about 12:20 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
WWMTCw
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Allegan County
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – One person died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. The identity of the victim was not immediately released. Michigan State Police are investigating the car vs. pedestrian fatal crash Wednesday, Aug. 10, on Marsh Road, near Pierce Road, in Allegan County’s Gun Plain Township.
Jet pack man flies over Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, It’s a man piloting a jet suit. Onlookers crowded around the Grand River as Gravity Industries did a flight demonstration with their futuristic jet-propelled suit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bystanders followed man accused of homicide, helping police make quick arrest
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Bystanders followed the suspect in a fatal pedestrian crash, helping police quickly find and arrest the man. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arrested within three minutes of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office arriving on scene at Walmart in Oshtemo Township, Sheriff Richard Fuller III said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 11.
Muskegon police investigating shooting
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a shooting that happened about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Oakhill Drive and Marquette Avenue. Police responded to the area on a report of a window shot out and a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
All three lanes on east bound I-94 closed due to accident
All three driving lanes on east bound I-94 after Oakland Drive 75 are now closed. The closure is due to a serious vehicle accident.
Man and woman found dead in Grand Rapids home with unharmed toddler
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman were found dead in a Southeast Grand Rapids home with an unharmed toddler also located. Grand Rapids police said they responded to a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE and discovered two adults dead in the home. They also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police looking for woman missing in Caledonia Township
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police are looking for a 62-year-old woman who is believed to have walked into woods near her Caledonia Township residence. Annette Williams left her residence, in the area of Whitneyville Avenue SE and 68th Street sometime during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Kent County...
Grand Rapids man charged with leaving gun accessible to children, leading to teen’s death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County prosecutors have charged a man for allegedly leaving a handgun accessible to children, which later resulted in the accidental shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. The 60-year-old Grand Rapids man was charged with involuntary manslaughter, Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced Thursday, Aug. 11. The...
Police arrest man for Grand Rapids area bank robbery
WYOMING, MI -- A day after a Fifth Bank branch was robbed in Wyoming, police arrested a suspect. The branch at 2828 Michael Ave. SW was robbed about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 by a man who implied he had a weapon. Wyoming police on Friday, Aug. 12 said they...
Rescuers searching for missing Lake Michigan swimmer
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A 21-year-old man was swept away from the shore while swimming in Lake Michigan on Sunday.
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park ID’d
The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan, Grand Haven police say.
Fox17
16-year-old girl dies in Georgetown Township rollover crash
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Hudsonville girl has died after a rollover crash in Georgetown Township Monday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 2 p.m. east of 40th Avenue on Bauer Road. We're told the teen driver was heading west when the...
Lake Michigan drowning victim was ‘family’ to restaurant staff raising money for his funeral
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids restaurant’s staff is raising money to help cover final expenses for a 21-year-old former employee who drowned in Lake Michigan, describing him as ‘family.’. Jonathan Mendez died Sunday, Aug. 7 at Grand Haven State Park during an outing with relatives.
Semi-truck driver sentenced for crash with state trooper
A semi-truck driver has been sentenced to years behind bars after a crash that injured a state trooper in April, according to court records.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0