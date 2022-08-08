Party bus Chicago crash: IN man damaged 18 vehicles, including ambulance, authorities say

The party bus driver charged after damaging a total of 18 vehicles, including an ambulance, in Lakeview over the weekend is being held on bond with electronic monitoring, a judge ruled Monday.

Gregory Baldwin had his bond set at $40,000 Monday after being charged with various misdemeanors, including reckless driving, failing to reduce his speed, leaving the scene and disregarding traffic control. He is also charged with felony damage to government property.

Cell phone video shows the moments when, just before 3 p.m. Saturday, police said Baldwin forced his way through oncoming traffic on Broadway near Addison Street, then cut across to the southbound lane, appearing to intentionally sideswipe the vehicles parked along the street.

Baldwin, 45, was later arrested.

He is a lifelong residents of Valparaiso and has been living with his mother to save money to buy his own place, his attorney said Monday. He has no previous violent offenses, but was previously convicted of resisting in 2019 and aiding in dealing with narcotics in 2013.

The judge granted Baldwin's motion to live in Indiana.

The state's attorney requested electronic monitoring, and said the damage amount was in the thousands from the incident.

Officials previously said only 13 vehicles were damaged, but increased the number to 18 in court Monday.

Baldwin is next due in court Aug. 15.