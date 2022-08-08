ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Party bus Chicago crash: IN man damaged 18 vehicles, including ambulance, authorities say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPzx4_0h9MQqR000

The party bus driver charged after damaging a total of 18 vehicles, including an ambulance, in Lakeview over the weekend is being held on bond with electronic monitoring, a judge ruled Monday.

Gregory Baldwin had his bond set at $40,000 Monday after being charged with various misdemeanors, including reckless driving, failing to reduce his speed, leaving the scene and disregarding traffic control. He is also charged with felony damage to government property.

Cell phone video shows the moments when, just before 3 p.m. Saturday, police said Baldwin forced his way through oncoming traffic on Broadway near Addison Street, then cut across to the southbound lane, appearing to intentionally sideswipe the vehicles parked along the street.

Baldwin, 45, was later arrested.

SEE MORE: Party bus sideswipes cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested

He is a lifelong residents of Valparaiso and has been living with his mother to save money to buy his own place, his attorney said Monday. He has no previous violent offenses, but was previously convicted of resisting in 2019 and aiding in dealing with narcotics in 2013.

The judge granted Baldwin's motion to live in Indiana.

The state's attorney requested electronic monitoring, and said the damage amount was in the thousands from the incident.

Officials previously said only 13 vehicles were damaged, but increased the number to 18 in court Monday.

Baldwin is next due in court Aug. 15.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
State
Indiana State
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
wjol.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook

On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN News

19-year-old fatally shot in Lawndale: police

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was found in the Lawndale neighborhood with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers found the teen unresponsive outside on the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Bus#Vehicles#Bus Driver#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident#Cpd
wjol.com

Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington

The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
WILMINGTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WANE-TV

ISP: Woman killed in crash on I-80, man arrested

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WANE) – A crash at an exit along Interstate 80 left one woman dead and a man facing drunk driving charges Monday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were called to the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Exit 15B – which is the ramp to Ripley Street – in Lake Station at about 4:45 a.m.
LAKE STATION, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Passenger dies following Monday morning crash in I-80/94

A Portage woman has died, after a crash Monday morning on eastbound I-80/94. Indiana State Police believe a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Buick. Troopers say a passenger in the Subaru, Christina Booth,...
PORTAGE, IN
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy