National Dog Day Programming at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Little ones can gather for the readings of Breanna J. McDaniel’s “Atlanta, My Home” on July 17, which discusses the wonderful places throughout the city of Atlanta, or “I’ll Build You A Bookcase” on July 31 by Jean Ciborowski Fahey. In this book, kids will learn where books are stored and where to find the books that they want to read next. Each member of the audience will receive a free copy of the book from Mayor’s Summer Reading Club.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO