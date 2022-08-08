National Dog Day Programming at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
Saturday, Aug. 27
To commemorate National Dog Day, Children’s Museum of Atlanta has planned a day filled with dog-centered activities, including a special visit from Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol in partnership with the Fox Theatre for session A only. In session B, guests can expect the storytelling of “How to Raise a Hero” that educates listeners on how service dogs are trained and how to behave around service dogs. Participants can also meet Callie the service dog at 3 p.m. only.
