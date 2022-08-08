ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

National Dog Day Programming at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Xr6Y_0h9MQm9K00
Children's Museum of Atlanta

Saturday, Aug. 27

To commemorate National Dog Day, Children’s Museum of Atlanta has planned a day filled with dog-centered activities, including a special visit from Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol in partnership with the Fox Theatre for session A only. In session B, guests can expect the storytelling of “How to Raise a Hero” that educates listeners on how service dogs are trained and how to behave around service dogs. Participants can also meet Callie the service dog at 3 p.m. only.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

New Chicken Salad Chick restaurant opening in Atlanta’s Perimeter area, Aug. 17

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is expanding its reach across Atlanta and bringing more of its famed, fresh fare with the opening of its first Perimeter-area restaurant. Located in Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Bldg B1, Suite 230, the restaurant will host a grand opening on Wednesday,Aug. 17 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Brew Fest at The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3-7 p.m. Guests 21 years and older will enjoy over 100 local beers to sample, food vendors, live music, and rare keg tapping’s presented by Terrapin Taproom. More information about this event and ticket purchasing options can be found here.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Atlanta News

Wine Chat at The Battery Atlanta

Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Cru Food & Wine Bar invites adults for an insightful wine chat. For a $35 admission fee, participants will receive four wines and four small chef plates.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Nobu Names BRAVE Public Relations Atlanta Agency of Record

Nobu Hospitality, the leading luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel and dining brand, today announced BRAVE Public Relations has been selected as its strategic partner to handle media outreach and brand awareness campaigns for the much-anticipated Atlanta property. The agency will execute comprehensive communications efforts around the hotel and the restaurant’s grand opening, community relations partnerships, event programming and influencer marketing campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Service Dog#Chase#Paw Patrol
Atlanta News

Eid al-Adha at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Saturday, July 16 (Observed Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10) Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting a festive Eid al-Adha celebration! Guests can expect a traditional Garba Dance performance by volunteers representing the Ismaili Council for the Southeastern United States and a reading of “Peg + Cat Eid Al-Adha Adventures.”
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

2022 Imagination Ball Raises More than $425,000 for Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children’s Museum of Atlanta supporters gathered at The Stave Room in late April for an unforgettable inaugural Imagination Ball presented by Chick-fil-A, Inc. The benefit, which evolved from the annual A’museum event, celebrates the city’s only children’s museum while raising funds to support the Museum’s mission to transform the world’s imagination and learning through the power of play. This spectacular evening, curated by Richard Garner and Chaired by Stephanie Blank, honored outgoing Executive Director of 18 years Jane Turner, and presented Crown Media President and CEO Wonya Lucas, with the inaugural Power of Play Award.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Mayor's Summer Reading Club at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Little ones can gather for the readings of Breanna J. McDaniel’s “Atlanta, My Home” on July 17, which discusses the wonderful places throughout the city of Atlanta, or “I’ll Build You A Bookcase” on July 31 by Jean Ciborowski Fahey. In this book, kids will learn where books are stored and where to find the books that they want to read next. Each member of the audience will receive a free copy of the book from Mayor’s Summer Reading Club.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
764
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy