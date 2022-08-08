Read full article on original website
northgwinnettvoice.com
Fight led to Buford woman’s death, Gwinnett police say
A Buford resident has died from injuries Gwinnett police say she sustained in a fight with two other females. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra arrived at a local hospital with severe injuries she said she received during a fight she had been involved in earlier in the day with two other females. A few hours later, the victim died from her injuries.
CBS 46
Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
accesswdun.com
Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests
The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Resident moved into wrong apartment; stolen dirt bike; FISH called on for welfare assists and slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 28 to Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Trespassing – Baron...
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
nowhabersham.com
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
fox5atlanta.com
Police charge man with murder of roommate found stabbed to death
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - A man faces charges in the deadly stabbing of his roommate in Clayton County, police say. The Clayton Count Police Department arrested Justin Bryant for murder, aggravated assault and weapon possession. Police said Bryant killed 66-year-old Ellenwood man Edward Gallaher. Police found Gallaher dead with multiple stab...
Weapon scare following student fight leads to Gwinnett high school lockdown
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Schools officials said a fight between students led to a hard lockdown at Berkmar High School Thursday afternoon. In a letter being sent home to parents, the district said two students got into a fight right before dismissal and another student said they saw a weapon.
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
VIDEO: 4 women arrested after deputy causes car to spin during chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four women are in custody after deputies say they went on a shoplifting spree before trying to speed away from officers. Dawson County deputies say a group of four women shoplifted from Outlet stores before trying to escape down Ga. 400. Shortly after, Forsyth County...
Charge upgraded to murder for DeKalb mother of 4-year-old who shot herself in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 4-year-old who shot herself now faces a murder charge in her daughter’s death. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the courtroom when a judge told 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis she now faces a murder charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
accesswdun.com
Searchers find remains thought to be missing White County man
The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over after the discovery Wednesday of human remains. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland, for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams.
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Person turns up at hospital with gunshot wound to thigh; mother reports her teen son choked her 6-year-old son
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 28 – Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Traffic Stop...
accesswdun.com
Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries
A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
wrwh.com
Apparent Remains Of Missing Man Discovered
(Cleveland)- The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams. A social media post on...
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
11-year-old girl found after disappearing while leaving babysitter’s house, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County who was missing for nearly 15 hours has been located and is safe. Karol Lopez, 11, was last seen on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. leaving her babysitter’s house on N. DeKalb Drive just off of I-285 in Atlanta. Police did...
CBS 46
Student arrested for having guns at McDonough High School identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the hard lockdown today at McDonough High School. A spokesperson says that a student brought two guns to school in his backpack and one of them discharged accidentally when he dropped the backpack. No students or staff members were injured...
