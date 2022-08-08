ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
northgwinnettvoice.com

Fight led to Buford woman’s death, Gwinnett police say

A Buford resident has died from injuries Gwinnett police say she sustained in a fight with two other females. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra arrived at a local hospital with severe injuries she said she received during a fight she had been involved in earlier in the day with two other females. A few hours later, the victim died from her injuries.
BUFORD, GA
CBS 46

Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
LITHONIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests

The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
OAKWOOD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police charge man with murder of roommate found stabbed to death

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - A man faces charges in the deadly stabbing of his roommate in Clayton County, police say. The Clayton Count Police Department arrested Justin Bryant for murder, aggravated assault and weapon possession. Police said Bryant killed 66-year-old Ellenwood man Edward Gallaher. Police found Gallaher dead with multiple stab...
ELLENWOOD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Acc Police Investigate
fox5atlanta.com

Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

Searchers find remains thought to be missing White County man

The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over after the discovery Wednesday of human remains. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland, for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries

A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
wrwh.com

Apparent Remains Of Missing Man Discovered

(Cleveland)- The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams. A social media post on...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
TOCCOA, GA
CBS 46

Student arrested for having guns at McDonough High School identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Additional information has been released about the hard lockdown today at McDonough High School. A spokesperson says that a student brought two guns to school in his backpack and one of them discharged accidentally when he dropped the backpack. No students or staff members were injured...
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy