E! News

Why Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building

Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. Steve Martin is ready to sit back and kick up his feet—maybe. The Father of the Bride star has been booked and busy in recent years, starring on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and touring the country with his longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. And while it seems the 76-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon, he teased retirement may be in his future. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Steve told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 9. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
E! News

Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" No text from "A" could ever leave us this shocked. The latest episode of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin reveals a connection to another teen drama—in addition to its predecessor. It turns out the HBO Max series and Riverdale exist within the same universe.
E! News

Meet the Actress Playing Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Meet the actress playing the adult version of Van in season two of Yellowjackets. Showtime announced Aug. 11 that Servant's Lauren Ambrose will join the stacked cast for season two of the Emmy-nominated series, which follows a girls soccer team stranded in the woods following a plane crash and the survivors' lives more than two decades later. The Six Feet Under alum will play the adult Vanessa "Van" Palmer. Liv Hewson who plays the teen version, has also been upped to a series regular after recurring during season one.
E! News

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling Are Teaming Up for a Movie and We Have All the Details

Watch: Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Talk Action-Packed The Gray Man. Grab the popcorn, because the girl on the train and the gray man are joining forces for a new film. Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling will star alongside one another in the upcoming movie The Fall Guy, per a Universal Pictures press release. As for when this film will hit theaters, the project is set to come out March 1, 2024.
E! News

Could a Certain Bling Empire Star Be Joining RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Says..

Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals IF She'd Return for More RHOBH. There's no such thing as too much bling in Beverly Hills. E! News caught up with Crystal Kung Minkoff at Tessa Hilton's Malibu baby shower earlier this week, and upon running into her close friend and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member couldn't help but admit that Christine would make an "awesome" addition to the Bravo series (fun fact, she actually almost joined the show in season four).
E! News

Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh Gives His Ideas For a Sam Spin-Off

Watch: Will Ted Lasso Come to an End After Season 3?. Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh has plans for more Sam. Toheeb plays Sam, the fan favorite AFC Richmond midfielder who announced his plans to stay with the football club at the end of season two. In addition to his future on the pitch, the second season finale introduced a new job title for Sam: business owner!
E! News

Why Mindy Kaling Says She Could Never Write Euphoria

Watch: Never Have I Ever Cast on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut. Everybody's high school experience is different—just ask Mindy Kaling. The former star of The Office is a co-creator of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, which just dropped its third season Aug. 12. The show follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her pack of eclectic friends as they attempt to navigate high school and adolescence in California's San Fernando Valley.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Tegan and Sara's Real-Life High School Story Get Its First Teaser

Nobody understands adolescent angst better than Tegan and Sara. On Aug. 12, Amazon Freevee released the first teaser for High School, a series based on the memoir of the same name by the beloved indie pop duo. The trailer traces the formative and sometimes co-dependent upbringing of the identical twins,...
E! News

E! News

