Why Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. Steve Martin is ready to sit back and kick up his feet—maybe. The Father of the Bride star has been booked and busy in recent years, starring on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and touring the country with his longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. And while it seems the 76-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon, he teased retirement may be in his future. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Steve told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 9. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53
Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving...
Anne Heche’s New Lifetime Movie Will Still Air Despite Actress’ Hospitalization
Anne Heche's upcoming Lifetime movie is still a go. After the 53-year-old actress was involved in a horrifying car crash on Aug. 5, which has left her in "extreme critical condition," the network announced her movie Girl in Room 13 will still premiere as scheduled in September. "As many of...
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A" No text from "A" could ever leave us this shocked. The latest episode of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin reveals a connection to another teen drama—in addition to its predecessor. It turns out the HBO Max series and Riverdale exist within the same universe.
22 Songs ’90s Kids Totally Forgot About...Until You Saw These Lyrics
I don't even remember some of these artists.
Florence Pugh Teases Chilling New Footage of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Movie
Watch: Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED! Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED!. Don't worry, darling: Florence Pugh is here to with another look at Olivia Wilde's highly anticipated movie. On Aug. 11, the British actress—who stars opposite of Harry Styles in the upcoming...
Melanie Lynskey Says a Psychic Predicted Yellowjackets Would be a Hit
Watch: Melanie Lynskey on Crystal Kung Minkoff's "Brave" Eating Disorder Discussion. The success of Yellowjackets came as a surprise to nearly everybody—but not Melanie Lynskey!. Lynskey, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Shauna on the first season of the breakout Showtime drama, was made aware...
Meet the Actress Playing Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Meet the actress playing the adult version of Van in season two of Yellowjackets. Showtime announced Aug. 11 that Servant's Lauren Ambrose will join the stacked cast for season two of the Emmy-nominated series, which follows a girls soccer team stranded in the woods following a plane crash and the survivors' lives more than two decades later. The Six Feet Under alum will play the adult Vanessa "Van" Palmer. Liv Hewson who plays the teen version, has also been upped to a series regular after recurring during season one.
Hulu's The Dropout Initially Ended With Elizabeth Holmes at Burning Man
It's hard to imagine Elizabeth Holmes draped in glow sticks—but The Dropout nearly gave it to us. In the Hulu limited series, Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes, the bio-tech entrepreneur and founder of Theranos who was found guilty on four counts of fraud in January 2022. While The Dropout,...
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling Are Teaming Up for a Movie and We Have All the Details
Watch: Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Talk Action-Packed The Gray Man. Grab the popcorn, because the girl on the train and the gray man are joining forces for a new film. Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling will star alongside one another in the upcoming movie The Fall Guy, per a Universal Pictures press release. As for when this film will hit theaters, the project is set to come out March 1, 2024.
Could a Certain Bling Empire Star Be Joining RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Says..
Watch: Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals IF She'd Return for More RHOBH. There's no such thing as too much bling in Beverly Hills. E! News caught up with Crystal Kung Minkoff at Tessa Hilton's Malibu baby shower earlier this week, and upon running into her close friend and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member couldn't help but admit that Christine would make an "awesome" addition to the Bravo series (fun fact, she actually almost joined the show in season four).
Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh Gives His Ideas For a Sam Spin-Off
Watch: Will Ted Lasso Come to an End After Season 3?. Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh has plans for more Sam. Toheeb plays Sam, the fan favorite AFC Richmond midfielder who announced his plans to stay with the football club at the end of season two. In addition to his future on the pitch, the second season finale introduced a new job title for Sam: business owner!
Under Wraps 2 Trailer Arrives Just in Time to Get Us in Halloween Spirit
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Get ready for another spooktacular quest. Disney Channel is kicking off this Halloween season "by taking the fans on another spooky adventure." If you loved the original 1997 Under Wraps Halloween season classic as well as last year's remake, then this...
Why Mindy Kaling Says She Could Never Write Euphoria
Watch: Never Have I Ever Cast on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut. Everybody's high school experience is different—just ask Mindy Kaling. The former star of The Office is a co-creator of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, which just dropped its third season Aug. 12. The show follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her pack of eclectic friends as they attempt to navigate high school and adolescence in California's San Fernando Valley.
Never Have I Ever Stars Share Details on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut
Watch: Never Have I Ever Cast on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut. Warning: The below includes spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever. Deacon Phillippe is ready for his closeup, especially after killing it on Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young and Megan Suri, who...
A League of Their Own Creators Already Have a Plan For Season 2
A League of Their Own might be stepping up to the plate for season two. The creators of the series, which premiered Aug. 12 on Prime Video, revealed they already have a plan in place for season two—and it could be here sooner than you think. "We've already started...
Tegan and Sara's Real-Life High School Story Get Its First Teaser
Nobody understands adolescent angst better than Tegan and Sara. On Aug. 12, Amazon Freevee released the first teaser for High School, a series based on the memoir of the same name by the beloved indie pop duo. The trailer traces the formative and sometimes co-dependent upbringing of the identical twins,...
A League of Their Own Stars Explain Differences Between Show and Movie
There might not be crying in baseball, but there is room to change it. Prime Video's A League of Their Own, premiering Aug. 12, takes the classic 1992 A League of Their Own movie, starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Tom Hanks and Rosie O'Donnell, and flips it on its head. Starring...
Carson Daly Recalls Fearing Death at "Insane" Woodstock ’99 Festival
Watch: Carson Daly Reflects on "TRL" 20 Years Later. Carson Daly is remembering a terrifying time in music history. Following the release of the Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, Carson recalled what it was like to host MTV's Total Request Live at the Woodstock '99 festival. "All I can say...
