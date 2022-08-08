ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cold front to bring storms tonight, beautiful weather this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will bring a round of rain and storms to our area Friday afternoon and early evening before moving through overnight and lowering the rain chance for the weekend. Our rain chance will continue to increase in the afternoon as a line of storms drop north to south across our area. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are expected. Most of the storms should diminish this evening as this line moves south of our area. The cold front will not arrive until Saturday morning leaving in a slight chance of a shower or storm Friday evening and overnight. The front will push of the Lowcountry for the weekend leaving us with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. We may have enough moisture on Saturday to produce one or two showers south of I-26. Most of you will stay rain-free this weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
3 Lowcountry counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday night. The advisory is scheduled to last till 7:15 p.m. Impacts include damage to trees and powerlines, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 60 miles...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner. Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.
Pediatrician shares mental health tips for back to school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last few years dealing with COVID-19 have been stressful for everyone including kids. School went virtual and many had to adjust to a new normal. Dr. Preeti Parikh, a board-certified pediatrician in New York, says this alone has caused added stress to students who already deal with a lot. Making friends, taking tests, and turning in homework are just a few things that cause stress and anxiety in kids.
