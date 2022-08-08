ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'We miss him dearly.' Family of missing Detroit barber asks community for help

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCOQq_0h9MQDS100

Family of missing Detroit barber David Woodger gathered during a Crime Stoppers press conference Monday to ask the community for help to bring their loved one home.

Woodger, 46, nicknamed 'D-Wood,' was last heard from on July 20. He's a well-known barber in the city of Detroit who has been cutting hair for more than 30 years, according to his family. He was last seen leaving his barber shop between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on 7 Mile near Conley.

Search continues for missing Detroit barber last seen one week ago

“David has been a big brother to me, the best cousin, the best, best friend in the world," said Tye Yancey, Woodger’s cousin and best friend.

She described Woodger as a fun, caring and generous person.

“We need David home with us because we love him and we miss him dearly. Anybody, if you know anything, please step forward," said Yancey.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to David Woodger's location. Callers will remain anonymous: 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start

(CBS DETROIT) — A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday. It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget. “It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.” The father of six is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged It’s something that’s haunted him for the past seven years. “It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said. Davis is among 150 people...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 12, 2022: Report looks into Detroit rental properties and who owns them

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A new report takes a look at Detroit’s rental housing properties and who owns them. The nonprofit Detroit Future City says it’s a first step to better understand the city’s rental system and improve the housing quality for renters. A third of the city’s housing was built before 1940 and 85% of those homes still contain lead-based paint. Exposure to lead has been linked to health problems like brain and kidney damage and delayed growth and development in kids. In 2020, nearly 6% of Detroit children tested had an elevated blood-lead level. That’s more than twice the rate for the entire state of Michigan. Detroit Future City says a major challenge in regulating the rental housing market is the lack of data on rental housing in the city. T this report is a first step in building a foundation to create better policies.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ongoing search for Zion Foster's body in landfill grows costly

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities and the family of Zion Foster -- are not giving up in the search for the Eastpointe teen's body searching a landfill in Lenox Township since May. "It’s been little to no sleep for our family, there are nightmares, there are moments and bouts...
EASTPOINTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barber Shop
The Oakland Press

Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant

As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit

DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek drive-by shooter who killed bicyclist

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a bicyclist was killed earlier this summer. The 50-year-old victim was riding just before 1:25 a.m. June 23 in the 14600 block of Chatham when someone fired shots from a dark-colored four-door sedan. The suspect fled west on...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
truecrimedaily

Cleaner allegedly kills co-worker at Michigan GM plant during altercation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested this week after he allegedly killed a co-worker while working at a GM plant in the off hours. In the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was an "altercation between co-workers" at the General Motors Orion plant in which one person died and another was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said there was "no active danger to the community or plant."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy