Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
3 wounded, 1 critically, after gunman opens fire on West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in East Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West Harrison. At about 9:12 p.m., three victims were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black Sedan fired shots, police said. A...
CBS News
Man, 62, dies after being shot in head at stop sign in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 62-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11:09 p.m. Police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign when shots were fired by...
CBS News
4 dead, 10 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 10 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least one of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires multiple shots into vehicle, killing 38-year-old man on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Washington Heights Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of West 95th Street. At about 10:38 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving westbound on 95th Street when an unknown male fired shots from the sidewalk, police said. The man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago police involved in shooting on Near West Side; 1 in custody, no officers injured
Chicago police said a CPD officer was involved with a shooting on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.
tncontentexchange.com
Shots fired in Merrillville, 1 wounded, cops say
MERRILLVILLE — A Friday night shooting on Harrison Street left one wounded, police said. Officers were sent to Harrison Street between 70th Avenue and 70th Place to investigate a report of shots fired, according to an email sent by Merrillville police Detective Cpl. Sean Buck. "Upon arrival, it was...
CBS News
Police seek to identify person involved in vehicle crash in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Major Accident Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a person involved in a vehicle crash in West Garfield Park earlier this month. The crash happened on Aug. 2 around 10:02 PM at 302 S. Pulaski Rd. The victim was wearing a gray shirt,...
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police officer shoots armed person after struggle, police say
The person shot was critically wounded, according to CPD.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot to death on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in North Lawndale Sunday morning. The man was found in the 3900 block of West Fillmore. At about 5:17 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found outside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Woman's death ruled a homicide after she was found in Palmer Square home with multiple injuries
CHICAGO - A woman was found fatally injured Thursday night inside a Palmer Square home on the Northwest Side. Angela Zamarron, 46, was found unresponsive about 10:45 p.m. inside the home in the 2700 block of West St. Georges Court, Chicago police said. She died due to multiple injuries and...
Bicyclist struck, killed in East Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a bicyclist was struck and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident in the city's East Side neighborhood.
Man, 32, charged in crash that killed 14-year-old at South Side bus stop
Police provided no booking photo of the accused.
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
Girl, 17, shot during driver's ed test near Fenger High School in Roseland
Her mother, who does not want to be identified, spoke with ABC 7 about the terrifying incident.
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
fox32chicago.com
Family files lawsuit as Pilsen mom remains on life-support after I-55 road-rage shooting involving off-duty Ch
CHICAGO - A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
Comments / 3