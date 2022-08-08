ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Man, 62, dies after being shot in head at stop sign in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 62-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Friday night. The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11:09 p.m. Police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign when shots were fired by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

4 dead, 10 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 10 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least one of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Shots fired in Merrillville, 1 wounded, cops say

MERRILLVILLE — A Friday night shooting on Harrison Street left one wounded, police said. Officers were sent to Harrison Street between 70th Avenue and 70th Place to investigate a report of shots fired, according to an email sent by Merrillville police Detective Cpl. Sean Buck. "Upon arrival, it was...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot to death on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in North Lawndale Sunday morning. The man was found in the 3900 block of West Fillmore. At about 5:17 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found outside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
