Last chance to reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

Sign up for Samsung Galaxy reserves and earn credit when you pre-order the latest smartphones, earbuds and smartwatches. Samsung/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices by entering your email and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit.

Lock in your spot to pre-order the next Samsung Galaxy gadgets on Wednesday, August 10.

Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

From smartphones and smartwatches to tablets and earbuds, Samsung Galaxy devices are praised for their user-friendly interfaces, impressive features and sleek style. Right now, Samsung is offering tech-lovers one last chance to get a first crack at its next line of Galaxy gadgets and save big on future Samsung deals!

Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices

Through tomorrow, August 9 , sign up with your name, email and phone number and Samsung will reserve you a spot to pre-order the next addition to the Galaxy family on Wednesday, August 10 . You can also expect text messages and emails around the upcoming Galaxy launch, as well as the best part of this deal: By entering your info, you're automatically eligible for $50 off other Galaxy purchases during pre-order. That $50 could go toward a pair of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 , knocking them down to $99.99. We ranked the Galaxy Buds2 as one of the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested for their light and stylish design, good sound and solid active noise canceling technology.

► All-Clad VIP Factory sale: Get up to 71% off pots and pans

► Walmart summer deals: Save up to 20% on patio furniture, grills and more

The credit you earn doesn't stop at the $50 mark. Depending on what you're looking to pre-order, you can get even more. Samsung says you can get $30 of credit when you reserve the next set of Galaxy Buds headphones, $50 of credit when you reserve the next Galaxy Watch smartwatch and $100 of credit when you reserve the next Galaxy smartphone. If you want to reserve the entire batch of new Galaxy devices (earbuds, smartwatch and smartphone), you'll earn $200 in Samsung credit to use on a later purchase.

If you're in the market to upgrade your essential portable tech, this deal isn't one to pass up. You'll get regular updates on your pre-order and get $50 to spend on tricking out the next Galaxy gadget s . It's really a win-win for tech junkies everywhere.

Reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Last chance to reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit