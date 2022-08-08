ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Veterans outreach event planned in Abbeville

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqFw7_0h9MPosZ00

There will be a Veterans Outreach Clinic on Wednesday, August 10 in Abbeville. Veterans will be encouraged to ask questions and seek assistance regarding a variety of benefits and VA issues.

Representatives will be present to help Veterans:

  • sign up for medical benefits.
  • file or check the status of a disability claim.
  • apply for residence in a State-run Veterans home.
  • register for job search services.
  • learn about other available benefits.

Those hosting include Congressman Clay Higgins, Louisiana Attorney General's Office, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) representatives, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA)

The clinic will be Wednesday, August 10 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at the Louisiana Military Hall of Fame & Museum, 911 Revis Sirmon Loop, Abbeville, LA 70510

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

