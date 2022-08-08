Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi Suydam
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond
Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
Marco Andretti Will Make His NASCAR Debut by Teaming up With a Music Mogul
Marco Andretti will make his NASCAR debut in an Xfinity Series road-course race. The post Marco Andretti Will Make His NASCAR Debut by Teaming up With a Music Mogul appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Mike Rockenfeller, Le Mans winner, will drive for Spire Motorsports at Watkins Glen
Two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller of Germany is scheduled to drive a Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in the Aug. 21 NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International in New York and the Oct. 9 roval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. A veteran...
NBC Sports
Chase Young named honorary pace car driver for upcoming NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway
Chase Young has a busy weekend coming up, with time being split between the football field and the racetrack. The Commanders defensive end was named Honorary Pace Car Driver the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday. This comes one day after the Commanders will kickoff preseason play at home against the Carolina Panthers.
Why Kevin Harvick’s Michigan Win Was the Most Clutch Victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Kevin Harvick's win in Michigan could very well be the most clutch victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The post Why Kevin Harvick’s Michigan Win Was the Most Clutch Victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // JOSEF NEWGARDEN AT MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX
Competitive and frustrating. Those two words sum up @Josef Newgarden's P6 finish on Sunday in Nashville. Listen to what was said over the radio during the race. Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar.
JR Motorsports: Potential options for the No. 9 car
JR Motorsports needs to fill a seat after Noah Gragson announced he would join Petty GMS Motorsports. What are some potential options for the No. 9 car in 2023?
IndyCar: If you'd have bet on a guy named Scott from New Zealand to finish 1-2, you'd have won
Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin both move up in the IndyCar point standings with strong performances at Nashville
There Was Something on Fire at Michigan, and It Wasn’t Cole Custer’s Cup Series Career
Cole Custer's car caught fire Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. He's running out of chances to earn a fourth season at Stewart-Haas Racing. The post There Was Something on Fire at Michigan, and It Wasn’t Cole Custer’s Cup Series Career appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)
Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
Yardbarker
Scott Dixon earns historic 53rd win with victory at Nashville
Scott Dixon earned the 53rd victory of his career to break a tie with Mario Andretti for the second-most IndyCar Series wins of all-time on Sunday as he crossed the finish line first at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the Nashville Street Circuit in Nashville, Tenn. Dixon...
racer.com
TV ratings: Michigan, Nashville, Road America
NASCAR’s Cup Series round at Michigan was delayed by thunderstorms but still averaged a year-on-year increase in viewership. The USA telecast averaged a 1.54 Nielsen rating and 2.621 million viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from a 1.49/2.51m for this event last year on NBCSN. The NTT...
