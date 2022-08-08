ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KU Sports

After late-season heroics, Kansas tight end Jared Casey earns scholarship

Kansas redshirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey said Saturday that he is now on scholarship following a successful season that included the winning two-point conversion reception in overtime against Texas. Casey, from Plainville, enrolled at Kansas in 2020. He played in nine of the Jayhawks' 12 games last season, primarily...
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

QB Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, wants to ‘build something’ with Jayhawks

Kasen Weisman, a quarterback and high school senior from Douglasville, Georgia, said Thursday he has committed to play football at Kansas. Weisman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound dual-threat prospect, shared his decision at his school, South Paulding High, about 20 miles west of Atlanta. He's the only quarterback in what is now a nine-player recruiting class for Kansas and holds more than 30 scholarship offers, including Cal, Colorado State, Hawaii, Tulane and UNLV.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy