KU Sports
After late-season heroics, Kansas tight end Jared Casey earns scholarship
Kansas redshirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey said Saturday that he is now on scholarship following a successful season that included the winning two-point conversion reception in overtime against Texas. Casey, from Plainville, enrolled at Kansas in 2020. He played in nine of the Jayhawks' 12 games last season, primarily...
KU Sports
After trusting coaches, Taiwan Berryhill becomes Kansas' 'most improved' linebacker
Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson didn't hesitate when asked for an assessment on the development of junior Taiwan Berryhill. "Most improved in the room, period," Simpson said Wednesday. "It's not even close, in my opinion." Berryhill played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks last season, started four of them...
KU Sports
QB Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, wants to ‘build something’ with Jayhawks
Kasen Weisman, a quarterback and high school senior from Douglasville, Georgia, said Thursday he has committed to play football at Kansas. Weisman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound dual-threat prospect, shared his decision at his school, South Paulding High, about 20 miles west of Atlanta. He's the only quarterback in what is now a nine-player recruiting class for Kansas and holds more than 30 scholarship offers, including Cal, Colorado State, Hawaii, Tulane and UNLV.
KU Sports
Kansas soccer falls 6-0 to Arkansas in 2022 season's lone exhibition match
The 2022 Kansas women's soccer team opened its schedule with a 6-0 loss to eighth-ranked Arkansas in an exhibition match at Rock Chalk Park on Wednesday night. The announced attendance for the match was approximately 1,000 fans. The Razorbacks scored three goals in the first half and added three more...
KU Sports
Fifth-year Kansas volleyball senior Rachel Langs aiming to make her final year her best yet
Kansas volleyball player Rachel Langs, a fifth-year senior from Fairview, Texas, spent four years falling in love with all things KU and four months hoping she could stick around. The news that she would be able to play her fifth and final season of college volleyball for the Jayhawks this...
