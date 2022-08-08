Read full article on original website
Sussex County reports 273 new COVID-19 cases; 1 additional death
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, August 5 to Friday, August 12 273 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 41,477 and total deaths is at 512:. Andover Borough-140 and 0 deaths. Andover...
Grant agreements cleared for 5 historic preservation projects in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners approved agreements that will allow restoration and preservation work to begin on five historic properties just four weeks after the board approved the projects – and 25 others – to receive $2.65 million in grants from the county’s Preservation Trust Fund.
Mosquito spraying set for Tuesday morning in Montville Twp.
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Montville Township Tuesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,076 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 11. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Morris County launches new small business app
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A new, free Morris County small business app was officially launched in Parsippany-Troy Hills Friday by Zoomus Marketing, which simultaneously received at $15,000 grant under the Morris County Small Business Grant Program. “After doing much research, today I am releasing a new app available on...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed near Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County due to the control area radius.
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday night in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Alpha Borough, and Pohatcong Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. The following...
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office to participate in backpack and book-bag giveaways
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will be participating in two programs, organized to collect and distribute backpacks filled with various school supplies to those in need. The Backpack Giveaway event organized by Table of Hope, is scheduled for August 19 from 1:00 p.m. to...
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
Mosquito spraying set for Friday morning in 2 Morris County towns
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Borough, and Montville Township Friday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12,...
Gottheimer celebrates Sussex County Senior of the Year Peg Behnke for life of community service
AUGUSTA, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Thursday celebrated Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair – Sussex County Farm and Horse Show, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Gottheimer presented a flag flown over the United States Capitol and congressional certificate to Sussex...
Hunterdon County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child
FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit led to the arrest of a Flemington man, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced on Thursday. Nicholas Timpano, 18, was charged on August 4 with third-degree endangering the welfare...
Man sentenced in connection with 2021 homicide in Morris County
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man has been sentenced in connection to a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on March 29, 2021, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced on August 11 by the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor...
Morris County Park Commission’s skating program ranked No. 1 in New Jersey
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris skating program at the Mennen Sports Arena is being honored by the national Learn to Skate USA organization, which has ranked it No. 1 in New Jersey. Learn to Skate announced the ranking in an August 4 letter noting the Morris County skating...
Man charged in connection with fatal motor vehicle crash in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – An Middlesex County man has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Hillsborough Township on July 22, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Jaden Brandon Ramos, 20, of Old Bridge Township was charged with second-degree...
Hoboken, NJ landlord tried raising rent by $3,000 a month in eviction battle
HOBOKEN — A low-income Hudson County man could lose the place he calls home as the result of a lengthy legal dispute with his landlord. Jeff Trupiano has lived in his Hoboken apartment-turned-condo for over three decades. He moved into the rent-controlled unit at 703 Park Ave. in 1991 under a former owner.
Authorities searching for suspects in 3-day armed robbery spree in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are searching for suspects that were involved in a three-day armed robbery spree in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. The spree began on Saturday, August 6, at around 5:14 a.m., when police responded to a hotel located...
Police investigating series of airbag thefts throughout Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – Police are investigating a series of airbag thefts in Phillipsburg, targeting newer model Honda vehicles. According to police, the suspects are breaking into vehicles, cutting open the steering wheels, and removing the airbags. Police remind residents to make sure your vehicles are secure and...
Three arrested after single-vehicle crash in Washington Township, Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were arrested last month after a single-vehicle crash in Washington Township, police said in a news release Tuesday. On July 19, at 6:49 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Kinnaman Avenue in Washington Township. As a result...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
