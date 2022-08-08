ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Sussex County reports 273 new COVID-19 cases; 1 additional death

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, August 5 to Friday, August 12 273 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 41,477 and total deaths is at 512:. Andover Borough-140 and 0 deaths. Andover...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Mosquito spraying set for Tuesday morning in Montville Twp.

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Montville Township Tuesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather...
MONTVILLE, NJ
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,076 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 11. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Mosquito spraying set for Friday morning in 2 Morris County towns

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Borough, and Montville Township Friday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Hunterdon County man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

FLEMINGTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit led to the arrest of a Flemington man, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced on Thursday. Nicholas Timpano, 18, was charged on August 4 with third-degree endangering the welfare...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Man sentenced in connection with 2021 homicide in Morris County

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man has been sentenced in connection to a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on March 29, 2021, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced on August 11 by the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Police investigating series of airbag thefts throughout Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – Police are investigating a series of airbag thefts in Phillipsburg, targeting newer model Honda vehicles. According to police, the suspects are breaking into vehicles, cutting open the steering wheels, and removing the airbags. Police remind residents to make sure your vehicles are secure and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

