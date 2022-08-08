Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
BOK Financial promotes Fayetteville banker to Arkansas market president
Tulsa, Okla.-based BOK Financial announced Thursday (Aug. 11) that Chris Schaechtel of Fayetteville is the company’s new Arkansas market president. He replaces Jacob Hudson, who took a new job with the company earlier this year. “I have no doubt that Chris will do an excellent job of leading the...
talkbusiness.net
Governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Calling it an “historic moment,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday (Aug. 11) signed into law a $400 million tax reform package as state legislators concluded their three-day special session without taking up additional issues. It is the second largest tax cut in the state’s history, according to finance officials.
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
talkbusiness.net
Connections: NewRoad Capital Partners promotes 2 to partner
Rogers firm NewRoad Capital Partners, Arkansas’ largest private equity fund, has promoted Tracy Black and Stefan Sterns to partner. Black joined the firm in May 2018 and leads the operating partner team in sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities and advising portfolio companies. She was senior vice president of information technology at J.B. Hunt Transport Services prior to joining NewRoad.
