Tell us a little about yourself. I am Jennifer James, owner of a non-profit healthcare training company. I am running because I am a robust conservative Republican (registered in 2016 in WY) who is dedicated to serving the People. I have much experience in Wyoming policy, having been employed by two state agencies. I’ve had multiple successes relating to the creation of state policies and wish to bring my ideas and experience to the Wyoming Legislature. I would like to see deliberate decision-making in the legislative body. I have a Doctoral degree in Nursing Systems, as well as a Master’s Degree in Health Law. I currently attend Harvard University post-graduate certificate in Public Policy Design and Innovation. I am passionate about evidence-based processes. I look forward to utilizing science, not opinions when creating common sense laws for Wyoming and the people of Sweetwater County.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO