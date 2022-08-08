Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
LaRae Wood Rothe (October 10, 1936 – August 9, 2022)
LaRae Wood Rothe, 85, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for one year and four months and former 47 year resident in Tuscon, AZ. She was born on October 10,...
sweetwaternow.com
Ronnie Dean Pivik (November 10, 1945 – August 11, 2022)
Ronnie Dean Pivik, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik fought a courageous three year battle with cancer. He was a resident of Green River and Sweetwater County for 45 years and former resident of Casper, Wyoming.
sweetwaternow.com
Marilyn L. Thomas (December 27, 1952 – August 9, 2022)
Marilyn L. Thomas, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 53 years and former resident of Colorado and New River, Wyoming. He preceded her in death June 13, 1991.Mexico. She was born December 27, 1952...
sweetwaternow.com
Deborah Oehler (October 1, 1955 – August 10, 2022)
Deborah Oehler, 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 12 years and former resident of Bismarck, Missouri. Mrs. Oehler was born October 1, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri; the daughter of...
sweetwaternow.com
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez (February 24, 1932 – August 7, 2022)￼
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez, 90, of Green River, WY, passed away at her home peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2022. Following cremation; no services will be conducted at her request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
wyo4news.com
Rally in the Alley going on this Saturday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Ponderosa Bar and Embassy Tavern are proud to host the 20th annual The Rally in the Alley, going on this Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Green River, Wyoming on bar row (77 E Railroad Ave.). This event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts all day. All money and proceeds will go to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Sweetwater County.
sweetwaternow.com
County Attorney Endorses Tony Yerkovich for Sweetwater County Treasurer
Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe endorsed candidate Tony Yerkovich for the office of Sweetwater County Treasurer today. I confidently recommend Tony Yerkovich for the position of Sweetwater County Treasurer. Tony is a lifelong resident of Sweetwater County and a retired teacher of Sweetwater School District #1. As a teacher at...
sweetwaternow.com
Jennifer James
Tell us a little about yourself. I am Jennifer James, owner of a non-profit healthcare training company. I am running because I am a robust conservative Republican (registered in 2016 in WY) who is dedicated to serving the People. I have much experience in Wyoming policy, having been employed by two state agencies. I’ve had multiple successes relating to the creation of state policies and wish to bring my ideas and experience to the Wyoming Legislature. I would like to see deliberate decision-making in the legislative body. I have a Doctoral degree in Nursing Systems, as well as a Master’s Degree in Health Law. I currently attend Harvard University post-graduate certificate in Public Policy Design and Innovation. I am passionate about evidence-based processes. I look forward to utilizing science, not opinions when creating common sense laws for Wyoming and the people of Sweetwater County.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River’s Delaney Gardea Awarded National American FFA Degree
GREEN RIVER — Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through. agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
sweetwaternow.com
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
sweetwaternow.com
Alcon Sentenced to One Year in Sweetwater County Detention Center
ROCK SPRINGS — A 41-year-old Rock Springs woman was sentenced to one year in the Sweetwater County Detention Center and three years of supervised probation for her role in an incident that occurred in Skyline Village on January 31. Amanda Alcon was the third of three suspects sentenced in...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 13
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: , Bond: #9973, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court. Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9974, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court. Resisting Arrest or Interfering...
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 1 Workshop Focuses on Student Achievement, Graduation Rates
ROCK SPRINGS — Overall student achievement levels and improved graduation rates were the major topics of discussion during a workshop held by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees this week. Trustee John Bettolo spearheaded the conversation after researching the graduation rate at Rock Springs High...
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
bigfoot99.com
