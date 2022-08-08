Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
This Massive Family Campground in Virginia is a Slice of ParadiseTravel MavenCape Charles, VA
Related
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
12 small dogs from hoarding situation go up for adoption in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A group of little dogs at the Virginia Beach SPCA need community help in a big way. The animal shelter posted about the 12 pups on Wednesday, saying they'd been transferred from the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, where they landed after they were rescued from a hoarding situation.
Clear the Shelters: Animals needing adoption at Chesapeake Animal Services
Kittens, dogs, rabbits and more are here at Chesapeake Animal Services. Right now is the best time to come over and meet your new best friend.
Hudson the Labrador puppy will train with ODU football until he goes to live with a veteran
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University football program is gaining an adorable new friend, and helping veterans while they're at it. He's sleepy, tumbly, and covered in soft fur. His jersey number is "1/2." Hudson, a 9-week-old yellow Labrador, is going to be socialized with the team for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Cruises operations restart in Norfolk with inaugural sailing of Spirit of Mount Vernon
NORFOLK, Va. — The Spirit of Mount Vernon is keeping a beloved tradition alive in Norfolk. Friday night, the ship is setting sail for the first time and taking over for the Spirit of Norfolk. For more than 40 years, the Spirit of Norfolk cruise made its mark on...
3 Things To Do in Hampton Roads This Weekend
We are tracking a gorgeous weekend ahead. With the heat and humidity dropping, it’s definitely worth getting outside and doing something fun with the family.
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
WAVY News 10
New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beagles from Envigo facility available for adoption at VBSPCA
VBSPCA received 17 beagles from the mass-breeding facility on August 5 after it was riddled with animal welfare concerns.
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others
The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.
peninsulachronicle.com
Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
Hilton Park Beach in Newport News under 7th swimming advisory of season
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on bacteria levels at Sandbridge Beach that aired on June 30, 2022. The Peninsula Health District announced a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach in Newport News Thursday. It's the seventh time this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chesapeake firefighters tackle two dramatic rescues in one week
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man on a roof and a horse in a ditch. That's what was waiting for the Chesapeake Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team this week. The week began when a horse, named Patches, wandered off. "It looks like Patches was off on a morning stroll. They...
WATCH: News 3 visits the Franklin-Southampton County Fair
See News 3's visit to the fairgrounds in Courtland and experience the unmistakable sights and sounds of the fair - from funnel cakes, to monster truck rides, to animal shows.
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's Hospital
(Gage Skidmore/WikiCommons Images) If you don't know who Jay Pharoah is, you probably should. This Hampton Roads native is a well-known comedian who graduated from Indian River High School right here in the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake area.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Tossed and Sauced
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Ryan Mitchell owns a jewelry store in Chesapeake, but five years ago, he took a chance and opened a restaurant, too. He says the Great Bridge area needed a family-friendly sports bar. So, he created one at Tossed and Sauced. "You know you toss the pizza,...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
Bow Wow, Mario to make Hampton tour stop this fall
HAMPTON, Va. — A number of musicians are headed to the Hampton Coliseum this fall. Rapper Bow Wow and singer Mario will headline the Millennium Tour: Turned Up on Friday, October 7. The tour will also feature a number of other artists like Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby...
peninsulachronicle.com
DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
Former Portsmouth daycare owner faces 19 charges after townhome fire
"I smelt the fire 2 houses beside me and I was wondering what's going on. I heard kids screaming outside"
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0