Newport News, VA

Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Lifestyle
WAVY News 10

New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
According to Steph

Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others

The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Tossed and Sauced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Ryan Mitchell owns a jewelry store in Chesapeake, but five years ago, he took a chance and opened a restaurant, too. He says the Great Bridge area needed a family-friendly sports bar. So, he created one at Tossed and Sauced. "You know you toss the pizza,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Bow Wow, Mario to make Hampton tour stop this fall

HAMPTON, Va. — A number of musicians are headed to the Hampton Coliseum this fall. Rapper Bow Wow and singer Mario will headline the Millennium Tour: Turned Up on Friday, October 7. The tour will also feature a number of other artists like Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

DaaBIN Store Opening First Virginia Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A new liquidation outlet store is headed to Newport News. DaaBIN is slated to open in the Turnberry Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the first location in Virginia for DaaBIN. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user?...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
