Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Kieran Tierney among names on Man City's left-back shortlist
Kieran Tierney is on Man City's shortlist for a new left-back this summer.
Who will be the next big transfer out of Major League Soccer?
This summer saw another landmark transfer window for Major League Soccer. MLS is rapidly becoming a breeding ground for young talent. Across the secondary transfer window, we saw teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina complete a $15m move to Chelsea (he'll stay on loan with Chicago Fire through 2022), fellow stopper Matt Turner go to Arsenal, and NYCFC goalscorer Taty Castellanos move to La Liga side Girona.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
Juventus nearing Memphis Depay deal; David Moyes dismisses West Ham link
Juventus believe a deal to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona is nearing - and he may be heading to Turin on a free transfer, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Almeria - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Almeria.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Brendan Rodgers confirms rejecting two Chelsea bids for Wesley Fofana
Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester have rejected two bids from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana.
Arsenal ready to tie down William Saliba to new contract
Arsenal will attempt to tie William Saliba down to a new contract after he emerged as a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Former clubs, transfer value, international team
Who is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens? The latest on Borussia Dortmund's newest young prodigy.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Juventus finalise Filip Kostic signing
Filip Kostic has officially finalised his move from Eintrach Frankfurt to Juventus. He had previously been a target for West Ham.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Man Utd not interested in Marcus Rashford sale amid PSG links
Manchester United have no interest in selling Marcus Rashford this summer.
Who has completed the most passes in MLS during the 2022 season?
Keep track of who has completed the most passes in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
Almeria vs Real Madrid: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Almeria's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid, including how to watch, live stream, team news and prediction.
Hector Bellerin linked with shock move to Barcelona
Hector Bellerin linked with shock move to Barcelona.
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang's Chelsea stance; PSG chase Rashford
Friday's transfer rumours include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford, Adrien Rabiot, Wesley Fofana, Kieran Tierney, Memphis Depay and more.
