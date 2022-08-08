ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SW Miami standoff ends with barricaded man taken to hospital

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI - An armed man who had barricated himself inside a SW Miami home has been taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Miami-Dade police called in a SWAT team after an armed man barricaded himself in a home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a call in the 14600 block of SW 82nd Avenue.

When they arrived, they determine the man was armed and barricaded in the home. They contacted the police who took over.

It is unclear if the man will face any charges, according to Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

