Akron, OH

Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend

By Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.

Those who live in the area of the Akron Fulton Airport (1600 Triplett Boulevard) are advised that low-flying planes are expected to be zooming through the skies for the upcoming Props and Pistons Festival.

The event, running Friday through Sunday, reportedly includes performances from military and aerobatic aircrafts. Police made clear the FAA has approved the flying and the practice sessions.

“We know that it can be alarming to hear and see this if you are unaware of what is going on,” police said in a Facebook post. “We would like to make it as memorable and enjoyable as possible for everyone in the area.”

mark
4d ago

I been going to that Airport seeing the airshow since I was a kid. At that time Goodyear Tire and Rubber Sponsored it..It stopped for a few years then came back. Such Beautiful Memories going through the years with my Dad..

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: An East Pace Avenue woman reported July 25 a semi-automatic pistol was stolen from her bedroom closet. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies entered information about the firearm into a national database for stolen weapons. She also told deputies her ex-boyfriend has been harassing and threatening her via social media. Deputies contacted the Victory Street man, who stated the woman had been contacting him. Deputies advised them to have no contact with each other and suggested the woman to obtain a civil protection order.
AKRON, OH
