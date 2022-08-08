Read full article on original website
Roof Repairs To Slow Traffic In Sonora
Sonora, CA – Traffic may be slow going later this week during the morning and evening commutes due to roof work shutting down a section of roadway in downtown Sonora. Tuolumne County road officials relay that crews will be doing roof maintenance on the Tuolumne County Veterans Hall across from Courthouse Park. It will require the complete closure of Veterans Way/E Jackson Street, between North Washington Street and North Stewart Street.
Angels Camp Man Dies In Solo Vehicle Crash
Angels Camp, CA – An Angels Camp man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Murphys Grade Road in Calaveras County this morning. The collision happened around 10:25 a.m. west of Ranch Road. The 62-year-old man was the only occupant in a 2003 Ford F150 when it collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries. The Calaveras County Coroner is not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of the family.
Sticking To Trails To Help Forest Ecosystems
Tuolumne County, CA — Forest officials want to remind ATV and other off-road vehicle riders not to go off the beaten path. As the temperatures start to dip in the upcoming months, those geared up to hit the trails on off-highway vehicles (OHV) can help the Stanislaus National Forest ecosystem. Enjoy recreating, but remember to stick to designated OHV trails. Forest Service officials detailed, “When users venture off the beaten path, it can impact sensitive ecosystems and species, like wetlands, moss patches and salamanders. Knowing how to minimize your impact on the environment when you ride is critical.”
Merced Man Arrested For Suspicion of Arson In Amador County
Sonora, CA – A Merced man was arrested on Sunday by Cal Fire law enforcement officers suspected of arson in connection with a fire in Amador County. CAL Fire reports that, with the help of the Merced Police Department, 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer was taken into custody in Merced on suspicion of igniting the Dalton Fire in the Jackson area of Amador County.
Calaveras County Reports Two COVID Deaths, Tuolumne Numbers Decreased
Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report two deaths due to Covid; one woman in her 60s and one in her 80s. There are 47 new lab-confirmed cases from August 3rd to the 9th. The number of cases is down from 105 new lab-confirmed cases among residents last week. Calaveras reports 50 active cases, last week there were 80 active cases. There are four active Covid hospitalizations.
Boy Scout Patches Trip Up Two Alleged Burglars
Tuolumne County, CA – A call to help a stuck pickup truck on Beardsley Reservoir Road off Highway 108 in Tuolumne County resulted in the arrest of two local men. On Monday morning, a caller asked the Sonora CHP to help his friend whose truck was stuck in the mud. When CHP officers arrived, they found the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Lee Helsel of Copperopolis, whose truck and trailer were blocking the roadway. Then an officer noticed miscellaneous items inside the pickup, which included Boy Scout patches and a map of Camp John Mensinger, a nearby Boy Scouts of America camp. That piqued the interest of the officers, who also noticed that the trailer had numerous items on it that were suspected to be stolen property.
Weekend Events Around Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — There are various events and activities taking place around the Mother Lode this weekend. This is National Farmers Market week, and there will again be numerous ways to purchase locally sourced fruits, vegetables and artisan food items. The Groveland Farmer’s Market at the Mountain Sage Nursery runs today (Friday) from 4-7pm, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is today from 4-8pm, and the Angels Camp Farmers Market in Utica Park from 5-9pm. Then on Saturday morning will be Sonora’s Certified Farmers Market from 7:30am-11:30am on Theall Street, between Shepherd and Stewart streets.
Helping Offset The Rising Cost Of Living
Sonora, CA — With the increasing cost of things like food, gas, and rent, many in the community may find themselves in need of extra assistance for the first time. An event is coming up next week designed to help educate the community on what programs are available locally.
Agricultural Equipment Funds To Go Green
Tuolumne County, CA — Funds to replace old agricultural equipment and vehicles with cleaner equipment that helps reduce emissions and greenhouse gases are now available for 17 of California’s smaller air districts. In the fiscal year 2021–22, the statewide Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions, or FARMER,...
Update: Armed Robbery Occurs At Gas Station In Sonora
Update at 9:15am: Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel is providing additional information about this morning’s armed robbery at the AM-PM Express Mart. In response to questions about how many suspects, and the type of weapon used, he relays, “Two subjects entered the business, both presented firearms, and their faces were concealed.”
Henderson, Leigh
Leigh Henderson, 75, of Sonora, CA passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Jude Care Center in Manteca, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/04/2022. Age: 75. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Dozens rescued from 2-alarm fire in Lodi
LODI (BCN) — Firefighters rescued dozens of residents from a downtown Lodi residential building after the structure caught fire last week, fire officials said. The second alarm blaze, that occurred on Oak Street, was reported at about 3 p.m. last week on Thursday. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the room […]
Save Mart Relocating Pharmacies To Walgreens
Sonora, CA – Customers of the Save Mart store on Mono Way in Sonora will soon have to go elsewhere to get their prescriptions filled. The grocery store chain is relocating all of its pharmacies to another drug store chain, according to Senior Public Relations Manager Victoria Castro. “The...
Silva, Lorain A.
Lorain A. Silva, 74, of Sonora, CA passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 08/07/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
One Shelter Packed With Pooches, Another Face Staffing Shortage
Sonora, CA — Two Mother Lode shelters are experiencing differing dilemmas, resulting in one temporarily closing its doors and the other turning to the public for help. Calaveras County Animal Shelter officials say they are “packed to the rafters” with pooches. They detailed, “We are in need of finding homes for these wonderful dogs and opening up some kennels for future strays.” The shelter offers an incentive to bring home a four-legged friend—half off adoption fees of $40, which include spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchip, and rabies vaccination. Residents of Calaveras County will also be charged a licensing fee of $12, and $7 for seniors.
3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says
Three people are dead after a head-on collision just outside of Merced.
Egan, Richard
Richard Egan, 81, of Groveland, CA passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Avalon Care Cebter, Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced
MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old.
Adventist Health And Anthem Reach Contract Agreement
Sonora, CA — Those with Anthem Blue Cross health insurance will be able to continue utilizing Adventist Health Sonora as an in-network hospital. After weeks of negotiations, a new multi-year contract has been announced by the two sides. John Pickett, regional VP of Anthem Blue Cross, says, “We are...
