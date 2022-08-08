Read full article on original website
Related
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Comments / 0