nowdecatur.com
Three Macon County Students Awarded Hospital Auxiliary Scholarships
August 11, 2022 – Three graduates of high schools in Macon County who are pursuing careers in health care have received a total of $15,000 in scholarships through the Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. John Baumann and Lucy Griffith, both Mt. Zion High School graduates, and Dhanika Taruc, a graduate...
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Swears in Four New Officers
August 11, 2022 – The City of Decatur swore in four new police patrol officers on Thursday, August 11. The four officers were Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood, and Jonathan Welton. Along with these new additions, the police force is still searching for more officers to add to ensure safety in the City of Decatur.
nowdecatur.com
Run United 5k and Oakwood Block Party Coming August 20
August 10, 2022 – Save the date for the Run United 5k and Oakwood Block Party on Saturday, August 20 starting at 5:00 p.m. This fun, point-to-point 5k course starts in Fairview Park and finishes in the heart of the Oakwood Block Party. This event is a fundraiser for...
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
nowdecatur.com
‘Grow With Us’ at Conservation World at the 2022 Illinois State Fair
August 11, 2022 – From 3D archery and butterfly tagging to canoe rides and Copi sampling, families are invited to enjoy the fun and excitement of the outdoors at Conservation World during the 2022 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, open August 12-21 and hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).
nowdecatur.com
Weekend at Devon to be Popping with Energy
August 12, 2022 – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is expected to have three exciting events this weekend moving into the end of summer for most in the Decatur area. The events are listed below:. Saturday, August 13, 7:00 p.m. – Pop 2000 Tour ft. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-TOWN,...
Man dies in fire in Chatham
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
Red Lion owner confirms intention to relocate business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location. Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said […]
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
Child in critical condition after crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
Crime Stoppers looking for help in deadly shooting investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police and Macon County Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a shooting death. Police responded to Golden Fox Brewery at 2 a.m. on July 31 at the end of North Dineen Street near East Pershing Road. They said a graduation party was happening there and four people had been […]
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
khqa.com
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington PD investigating death
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are investigating the death of a person found in a parked vehicle early Tuesday afternoon. Police were notified at approximately 12:47 p.m. Tuesday that there was a deceased person inside a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of W. Front St. Officers and detectives were deployed to investigate.
newschannel20.com
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
wmay.com
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal Friday morning crash in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says 30-year-old Elyse Davis of Springfield died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that crash. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 2:30am Friday in the 800 block of West Monroe.
Springfield Police recover drugs and guns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant on Friday that resulted in drugs and weapons being recovered and a man being arrested. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. They recovered 19 grams of crack cocaine, […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
