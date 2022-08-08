ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane

Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
leoweekly.com

29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville

Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
foodanddine.com

SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in

Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October

If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year. Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.
wdrb.com

Dairy Kastle closes 2 months early due to staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ice cream shop is shutting its doors early for the season due to staffing shortages. Dairy Kastle posted on Twitter saying their last day will be Sunday, Aug. 14 and will reopen in March. The post said they are closing early due to a staff shortage.
wdrb.com

Event at KFC Yum! Center fills two semi trucks with supplies bound for eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event to support victims of eastern Kentucky flooding was held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday. The arena in downtown Louisville partnered with Pepsi for a "Fill the Truck" supply drive that collected essential items to be delivered to residents impacted by recent flooding. Local businesses and individuals dropped off supplies that will be delivered to Letcher County Central High School.
harrodsburgherald.com

In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022

Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/12)

St. Joe’s 173rd Picnic For The Kids (Aug. 12-13) You know it, you love it — it’s time once again for the St. Joe’s picnic, a two-day event. There’ll be live music, food and drinks, carnival and casino games, plus raffles. And it’s all for a great cause: funding the St. Joseph Children’s Home for children who have been removed from their homes due to severe abuse and neglect.
Louisville, KY

