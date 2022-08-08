Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane
Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
foodanddine.com
Sangria Bar at Union opens in Jeffersonville where Bocce Bowl used to be
Bocce Bowl had its core of avid supporters, but as so often is the case, they were too few in number. It was back to the art of brainstorming, and at this juncture we turn to Laurel Deppen at Louisville Business First, who explains what happened next. Bobby Bass, owner...
Popular Louisville ice cream shop ends season early due to staffing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One popular Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors early this summer to the dismay of many. Dairy Kastle, located on Eastern Parkway, is ending its season on Sunday, Aug. 14 due to staff shortages. According to a Twitter post, the walk up ice cream...
leoweekly.com
29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville
Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
WHAS 11
New Chick-fil-a opens in Jeffersontown
This is Louisville's 18th Chick-fil-a location. They've announced they'll be donating $25,000 to Feeding America.
wdrb.com
Decca Restaurant in Louisville's NuLu district announces plans to close soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant in Louisville's NuLu entertainment district is calling it quits after more than 10 years of service. According to its Facebook page, Decca Restaurant, located at 812 East Market Street, is closing its doors in September. "Thank you for your support," the Facebook post...
Eco-friendly Water Lantern Festival kicks off at Great Lawn Festival Plaza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What better way to spend a romantic night out or reconnect with old friends than at the Water Lantern Festival in Louisville this weekend?. The festival starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Waterfront Park's Great Lawn Festival Plaza. According to the festival's website, the...
wdrb.com
The 173rd St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids goes back to an in-person celebration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Join 50,000 of your closest friends for a party at St. Joseph Children's Home this weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the 173rd annual St. Joe's Picnic that starts Friday night. The two-night, live music event supports the mission of Giving Children a Home.
WLKY.com
NuLu: The history behind one of Louisville's fastest growing neighborhoods, and a look at what's next
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NuLu is one of Louisville’s fastest-growing and most popular neighborhoods. It’s known for its galleries, breweries, restaurants, festivals, and now, diversity. WLKY sat down with the President of the NuLu Business Association, Rick Murphy, to talk about the history of what was formerly the...
wdrb.com
Happy Birthday! Louisville Zoo celebrates Fitz the elephant's 3rd birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo celebrated two of its biggest residents on Saturday. Guests at the zoo were invited to sing Happy Birthday to Fitz the elephant and his mother Mikki. Fitz turned three on Aug. 3, and his mom turns 37 years old in September. Fitz was...
foodanddine.com
SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in
Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October
If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year. Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.
wdrb.com
Dairy Kastle closes 2 months early due to staffing shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ice cream shop is shutting its doors early for the season due to staffing shortages. Dairy Kastle posted on Twitter saying their last day will be Sunday, Aug. 14 and will reopen in March. The post said they are closing early due to a staff shortage.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Get some ideas at the Tour of Remodeled Homes in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Does your home need a refresh? Maybe there are some things you have always wanted to add or change but haven't yet. Well, the 2022 Tour of Remodeled homes in Louisville could help with remodeling ideas. Ten homes remodeled homes will be featured Saturday and Sunday...
wdrb.com
Event at KFC Yum! Center fills two semi trucks with supplies bound for eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event to support victims of eastern Kentucky flooding was held at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday. The arena in downtown Louisville partnered with Pepsi for a "Fill the Truck" supply drive that collected essential items to be delivered to residents impacted by recent flooding. Local businesses and individuals dropped off supplies that will be delivered to Letcher County Central High School.
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022
Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
wdrb.com
Fox Fest at the Fox Den brings the entertainment for local service industry workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The first ever Fox Fest is an all day party for a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by the Fox Den to get the party started early. Jared Fox Matthews, owner of The Fox Den brings this parking lot party to St. Matthews with food, fun and live music.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
wdrb.com
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/12)
St. Joe’s 173rd Picnic For The Kids (Aug. 12-13) You know it, you love it — it’s time once again for the St. Joe’s picnic, a two-day event. There’ll be live music, food and drinks, carnival and casino games, plus raffles. And it’s all for a great cause: funding the St. Joseph Children’s Home for children who have been removed from their homes due to severe abuse and neglect.
