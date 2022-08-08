ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

GainzIzLyfe
4d ago

She needs to understand that it doesn't mean there aren't consequences for your "free speech".

George Marinelli
4d ago

mrs Gilmore needs to realize that free speech doesn't mean you can say whatever you want.

plattecountylandmark.com

Local Republicans say Biden’s election not valid

The Platte County Republican Central Committee met on Aug. 1, 2022 and approved this resolution which had been previously presented by the committee. To be clear, the committee in no way wishes to convey that the Platte County Board of Elections has conducted elections in anything other than a commendable fashion. This is not about them.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
AOL Corp

After years of planning, a new housing development is coming to this Johnson County city

Leaders of a southwest Johnson County community that is starved for housing on Thursday approved its first new single-family housing development in almost two decades, according to a news release. In an unanimous vote, the Edgerton City Council approved a conceptual plan proposed by developer Rausch Coleman Homes to build...
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Fifth Abortion Clinic Opened In Kansas In Leadup To Vote

Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead-up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer as neighboring Missouri banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Other nearby states took similar actions.
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

PHOTO: Lawrence Loop pedestrian tunnel beneath McDonald Drive takes shape

A new segment of the Lawrence Loop, the trail system encircling the city, pictured the week of Aug. 7, 2022, will consist of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with a pedestrian tunnel under McDonald Drive at the Kansas Turnpike Authority access terminal. The project is part of a larger segment of the loop that will eventually connect Michigan Street to Sandra Shaw Park. The 2022 budget estimated the total cost of that project to be about $1.49 million, a portion of which is funded by a state grant. Expenses included $525,000 in 2022 for easement and property acquisitions. A Kansas Department of Transportation grant will provide $564,000 toward construction.
LAWRENCE, KS

