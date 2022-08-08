The Iowa State Fair has started and will continue through Sunday, August 21st. Fair officials say “Nothing Compares” to the Iowa State Fair, with expectations of attendance to again exceed one million people. Dave Hoffman is a past president and current director of the Iowa State Fair. He says new this year is the Elwell Action Grandstand. Hoffman says visitors to the state fair will attempt to break a world record with the popular yard game corn hole or bean bag toss. The northwest Iowa fair director says there are plenty of foods and entertainment to enjoy at this year’s Iowa State Fair. Hoffman says the Iowa State Fair has a great entertainment line-up at the main grandstand, plus four other stages throughout the grounds offering free entertainment. The State Fair Queen contest will be held Saturday evening, and you can hear Hoffman’s pride when he talks about last year’s fair queen, McKenna Henrich from his home county of Plymouth County.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO