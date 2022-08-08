Read full article on original website
wnax.com
SD Board of Regents Holds Summer Retreat
The South Dakota Board of Regents used their summer retreat at the Lewis & Clark Lake Resort near Yankton to talk through a number of issues. Board President Pam Roberts says they had finished their budget work for the year….. Roberts says they have assembled a good team in...
wnax.com
Noem To Appear At Dakotafest
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be attending Dakotafest scheduled next week at Mitchell. Noem will be hosting the Governor’s Food and Farm Partnership forum in coordination with South Dakota Farm Bureau. Niki Jones, Events Manager with Dakotafest farm show tells us more about the governor’s visit. Jones says South Dakota Farm Bureau president, Scott Vanderwal will moderate the forum. The forum will take place on Tuesday, August 16th at 12:00 noon in the Reaves Education Building located on the northwest corner of Dakotafest show grounds. Several demonstrations are scheduled for the upcoming Dakotafest farm show including tractor demonstrations. Admission to Dakotafest is set at $8 dollars at the gate, and $7 dollars in advance. Jones says people can go online at Dakotafest.com to obtain tickets.
wnax.com
Iowa State Fair Begins
The Iowa State Fair has started and will continue through Sunday, August 21st. Fair officials say “Nothing Compares” to the Iowa State Fair, with expectations of attendance to again exceed one million people. Dave Hoffman is a past president and current director of the Iowa State Fair. He says new this year is the Elwell Action Grandstand. Hoffman says visitors to the state fair will attempt to break a world record with the popular yard game corn hole or bean bag toss. The northwest Iowa fair director says there are plenty of foods and entertainment to enjoy at this year’s Iowa State Fair. Hoffman says the Iowa State Fair has a great entertainment line-up at the main grandstand, plus four other stages throughout the grounds offering free entertainment. The State Fair Queen contest will be held Saturday evening, and you can hear Hoffman’s pride when he talks about last year’s fair queen, McKenna Henrich from his home county of Plymouth County.
