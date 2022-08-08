Senator collecting cards for Cooper Roberts as his recovery from Highland Park shooting continues
HIGHLAND PARK, IL. — State Senator, Julie Morrison is collecting cards to show support for the family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, the boy who became paralyzed from the Highland Park shooting.
Cooper was shot in the chest on July 4 and is now paralyzed from the waist down. After almost a month in pediatric intensive intensive care, he has now been transferred to a rehabilitation facility.Boy paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting discharged from hospital
“Almost everyone in the community has been thinking about and cheering on Cooper throughout his recovery process,” Morrison said in a statement. “He’s doing much better, but still has a long way to go. Let’s show him how many people care.”
People are highly encouraged to send a card to support Cooper and his family while he undergoes his recovery process.
Send cards to Cooper at:
43 Highwood Avenue
Highwood, Illinois 60040
Drop-offs are also welcome.
