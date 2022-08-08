ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Senator collecting cards for Cooper Roberts as his recovery from Highland Park shooting continues

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EF8iV_0h9MHtBw00

HIGHLAND PARK, IL. — State Senator, Julie Morrison is collecting cards to show support for the family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, the boy who became paralyzed from the Highland Park shooting.

Cooper was shot in the chest on July 4 and is now paralyzed from the waist down. After almost a month in pediatric intensive intensive care, he has now been transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

Boy paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting discharged from hospital

“Almost everyone in the community has been thinking about and cheering on Cooper throughout his recovery process,” Morrison said in a statement. “He’s doing much better, but still has a long way to go. Let’s show him how many people care.”

People are highly encouraged to send a card to support Cooper and his family while he undergoes his recovery process.

Send cards to Cooper at:
43 Highwood Avenue
Highwood, Illinois 60040

Drop-offs are also welcome.

For any questions, contact Morrison’s office at 847-945-5200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Record North Shore

Shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, moves to rehab center and plans to return to school this year

School is about to begin, and Cooper Roberts is excited. This according to a statement from the family of the 8-year-old boy who is rehabbing a severe gunshot injury sustained in the Fourth of July attack in Highland Park. The statement released on Tuesday, Aug. 9, says that the chance to enter third grade, alongside […] The post Shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, moves to rehab center and plans to return to school this year appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Highland Park, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Highwood, IL
Highland Park, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Government
Highland Park, IL
Government
City
Highland Park, IL
WGN News

19-year-old teen shot in the back in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO —  A 19-year-old teen was shot in the back near East Garfield Park early Saturday morning. The teen was sitting inside a car on the 0-100 West Ohio Street around 5 a.m. Saturday when shots were fired, according to police. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was stabilized. No one is […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

‘You Have To Do Something And I Believe You Will’: Residents plead with Winnetka trustees to join fight against gun violence

The unique event featured no discussion or deliberation from council members and village officials, who were on hand to hear a variety of ideas and perspectives that may lead to future gun-safety policy, said Village President Chris Rintz in his introduction. The post ‘You Have To Do Something And I Believe You Will’: Residents plead with Winnetka trustees to join fight against gun violence appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
WGN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Morrison
WGN News

Man shot and killed in Washington Heights

CHICAGO — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. The man was driving on 500 block of West 95th Street around 12:27 a.m. when an unidentified man fired shots from the sidewalk, police said. The 38-year-old was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

19-year-old fatally shot in Lawndale: police

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was found in the Lawndale neighborhood with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers found the teen unresponsive outside on the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound on his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one has been taken […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What’s in a name? The origin of Chicago’s street names

CHICAGO – Driving, navigating or riding on Chicago’s streets can be an adventure, to say the least. The city has more than 2,500 named streets which add up to over 4,000 miles for vehicles, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians. The federal government tasked southern Illinois mapmaker James Thompson with...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?

CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy